Apr 8, 2021

Senior Software Developer with extensive development experience (minimum 5 years) in C#, Angular, Bootstrap or JQuery and Azure, preferably in the financial services industry, required to function as a Senior Developer and Architect and participate as a member of the CRM Management Team of this JSE listed FSP, based in Bellville, Cape Town.

Minimum requirements:

  • Tertiary IT qualification required – Degree/Honours Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering
  • Expert C#, Angular, Bootstrap/JQuery and Azure development experience essential
  • SQL experience required
  • Strong Angular, Bootstrap experience required
  • Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development required
  • Kubernetes/Docker experience required
  • Expert understanding of software development process essential
  • Experience in CRM and client portal solutions essential

Responsibilities:

  • Function as Senior Developer and Architect
  • Align and build capabilities and services
  • Review architecture of current software stack and guide the improvement process to utilize micro services
  • Integrate services through cloud native services with the broader Group
  • Provide input for other Developers, BA’s and Testers and maintain relationship with external software development partner
  • Review current coding practices and implement and maintain improvement
  • Assess and validate development requirements received with the BA’s, before submitting for development
  • Liaise with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are met
  • Represent team in business sessions
  • Implement process for gathering, reviewing and analyzing development requirements

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

