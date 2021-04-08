Senior Software Developer with extensive development experience (minimum 5 years) in C#, Angular, Bootstrap or JQuery and Azure, preferably in the financial services industry, required to function as a Senior Developer and Architect and participate as a member of the CRM Management Team of this JSE listed FSP, based in Bellville, Cape Town.
Minimum requirements:
- Tertiary IT qualification required – Degree/Honours Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering
- Expert C#, Angular, Bootstrap/JQuery and Azure development experience essential
- SQL experience required
- Strong Angular, Bootstrap experience required
- Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development required
- Kubernetes/Docker experience required
- Expert understanding of software development process essential
- Experience in CRM and client portal solutions essential
Responsibilities:
- Function as Senior Developer and Architect
- Align and build capabilities and services
- Review architecture of current software stack and guide the improvement process to utilize micro services
- Integrate services through cloud native services with the broader Group
- Provide input for other Developers, BA’s and Testers and maintain relationship with external software development partner
- Review current coding practices and implement and maintain improvement
- Assess and validate development requirements received with the BA’s, before submitting for development
- Liaise with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are met
- Represent team in business sessions
- Implement process for gathering, reviewing and analyzing development requirements
If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
