Senior SQL DBA

Industry: Health Services

Description: Role:

Support the business in achieving its strategic objectives within the Data Services Business Unit.

Responsible for consulting with clients on complex information technology challenges.

Responsible for the upkeep of Client SQL environment.

The job will require an organised self-starter that can support clients and work within the larger team to better the service delivered to the clients.

Must be willing to work overtime when required.

Own transport is essential.

Knowledge & Skills

Required (NON-NEGOTIABLE)

Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies.

Job Requirements / Duties:

Will perform database administration, maintenance, performance tuning, security, and troubleshooting on multiple client environments.

Perform Project Management tasks as needed to ensure all requirements are delivered on time, and meeting user requirements.

Participate in and may lead projects and ensure their timely delivery.

Will be required to work on multiple environments within a short space of time to assist with break/fix and sourcing business requirements, estimating hours for the build, and developing from those specifications.

Will work within a team to deliver a solution.

Will need to be able to deliver portions of a solution as well as an entire solution.

Duties will include scheduled reporting, call management and operational tasks.

All aspects of SQL needs to be looked after and advised on to the other teams, internal, client side and 3rd party. Where issues do arise, that are not resolved in a timely manner, the person needs to be able to communicate effectively to escalate.

Good people skills and inter team relationships are of the utmost importance.

Will also need to be able to self-organise and manage personal capacity to deliver all requirements according to process and SLA.

REQUIREMENTS:

Understanding of Managed Services, and the ability to manage enterprise level environments, whilst adhering to service level agreements and levels of reporting.

SAFE Agile training completed or working knowledge

Understanding of Project Management concepts.

Specialised presentation skills to a senior/strategic audience

Understanding of MSF (Microsoft Solutions Framework) and MOF (Microsoft Operations Framework).

Development skills in SQL including report writing and SSIS package development.

Application development skills.

PowerShell proficiency

AZURE experience, setup, configuration and troubleshooting.

SQL 2019 DBC experience.

Risk management/risk mitigation skills.

Competence:

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Clear and logical thinking.

Team player that is easy to work with and that functions in any size team.

Demonstrates personal motivation and a positive attitude.

Uses initiative, shows determination and commitment to delivery.

Copes under pressure.

Demonstrates resilience.

Facilitation Skills.

Strong work ethic and drive for results/

Values quality and produce high quality work at all times.

Good verbal and written communication skills, including an extensive vocabulary of general language and ICT terminology.

Reliable – ensures that if an assignment is allocated, it will be completed as agreed.

Willing to learn other platforms.

Demonstrates high ethics and adherence to our clients values.

Self-motivated, with a keen passion to stay ahead of the trends.

Desired Skills:

SDLC

SAFE Agile

Managed services

Project Management concepts

MSF

MOF

SQL

SSIS

PowerShell

Azure

SQL 2019 DBC

Risk management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders.

Learn more/Apply for this position