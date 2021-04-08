Senior Trainer at Merchants

JOB PURPOSE

The purpose of this role is to deliver, evaluate and report on all Business Unit specific training within a complex environment, in order to contribute to the successful delivery of contractual obligations.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Training

Deliver product, systems and customer experience training to all Agents

Deliver refresher training as required

Operates within agreed training schedule and meets quality standards

Delivers on-the-job training

Creates a training environment conducive to providing the best possible learning experience

Maintains their own level of expertise on instructional design and delivery techniques, including technology trends, industry and product knowledge.

Maintains their knowledge of the tools and product offerings of the business unit.

Maintains their professional certification status by attending train-the-trainer sessions and other development or certification programmes that are required to deliver the training programmes they are responsible for.

Training Needs Analysis

Works closely with their clients to determine competency gaps in relation to technical expertise required by their employees to deliver against client requirements.

Conducts full scale Training Needs Analysis with little or not direction and support

Provides detailed analyses and recommendations

Present findings to client

Material Development

Material Development: Develops learning programs of a high quality ready to Go to Market

Design and Develop Learning Pograms that they are required to instruct, including training aids, simulations and assessments in line with client requirements.

Prepare course outlines and may be required to customize training and presentation slides as and when required.

Learning assessments

Utilizes a variety of tools and methodologies to determine learner competence

Ensures completion of learning assessments and provides relevant feedback and recommendations for improvements to training delivery.

Provides feedback on assessments to Training Managers to ensure continuous improvement

Identifies and communicates learners at risk and remedial action plan with regular and timeous progression reporting

Post-Training Support

Supports learners through various interventions(Which includes but is not limited to coaching and Skills Drills) in order to facilitate the transition from the classroom to full function.

Assumes responsibility for closing all learning gaps between training and ‘go-live’ to ensure all Agents are “workplace ready”

Recommends interventions to enhance team performance

Administration and Record keeping

Accurately records all learning and development interventions

Develop and Update all training material to ensure currency and accuracy

Provide management with relevant training reports

Ensures training manuals and aids are prepared for training

Makes logistical arrangements for training

Co-ordinates team members and stake holders to ensure information is relevant and updated

KNOWLEDGE

Matric or equivalent NQF

3-5 years training experience

Training qualification

Desired Skills:

Training And Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Training

About The Employer:

Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to create exceptional customer experiences.

We are passionate about people and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors.

Learn more/Apply for this position