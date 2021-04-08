Senior Trainer at Merchants

JOB PURPOSE
The purpose of this role is to deliver, evaluate and report on all Business Unit specific training within a complex environment, in order to contribute to the successful delivery of contractual obligations.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
Training
Deliver product, systems and customer experience training to all Agents
Deliver refresher training as required
Operates within agreed training schedule and meets quality standards
Delivers on-the-job training
Creates a training environment conducive to providing the best possible learning experience
Maintains their own level of expertise on instructional design and delivery techniques, including technology trends, industry and product knowledge.
Maintains their knowledge of the tools and product offerings of the business unit.
Maintains their professional certification status by attending train-the-trainer sessions and other development or certification programmes that are required to deliver the training programmes they are responsible for.
Training Needs Analysis
Works closely with their clients to determine competency gaps in relation to technical expertise required by their employees to deliver against client requirements.
Conducts full scale Training Needs Analysis with little or not direction and support
Provides detailed analyses and recommendations
Present findings to client
Material Development
Material Development: Develops learning programs of a high quality ready to Go to Market
Design and Develop Learning Pograms that they are required to instruct, including training aids, simulations and assessments in line with client requirements.
Prepare course outlines and may be required to customize training and presentation slides as and when required.
Learning assessments
Utilizes a variety of tools and methodologies to determine learner competence
Ensures completion of learning assessments and provides relevant feedback and recommendations for improvements to training delivery.
Provides feedback on assessments to Training Managers to ensure continuous improvement
Identifies and communicates learners at risk and remedial action plan with regular and timeous progression reporting
Post-Training Support
Supports learners through various interventions(Which includes but is not limited to coaching and Skills Drills) in order to facilitate the transition from the classroom to full function.
Assumes responsibility for closing all learning gaps between training and ‘go-live’ to ensure all Agents are “workplace ready”
Recommends interventions to enhance team performance
Administration and Record keeping
Accurately records all learning and development interventions
Develop and Update all training material to ensure currency and accuracy
Provide management with relevant training reports
Ensures training manuals and aids are prepared for training
Makes logistical arrangements for training
Co-ordinates team members and stake holders to ensure information is relevant and updated
KNOWLEDGE
Matric or equivalent NQF
3-5 years training experience
Training qualification
Desired Skills:
- Training And Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Training
About The Employer:
Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to create exceptional customer experiences.
We are passionate about people and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors.