Shopping Centre Manager

The main purpose of this position is to manage the Centre. Ensure investment growth and maximum income of Centre through effective Centre management and asset control. Develops related budgets, oversees leasing contracts, procures services, handles third-party service contracts, and directs maintenance procedures. Ensures that all buildings, grounds, and equipment are well maintained and in optimal working condition.

DUTIES:

Centre Management

Keeps abreast of market activities in respect of tenant movement, new developments, major vacancies and other landlord’s strategies

Attends meetings/functions related to successful operation of Centre i.e. SAPOA, CJP etc.

Assists with a five-year maintenance plan including allowances for provisions or depreciation where applicable (annually) for submission to the Assistant General Manager / Director

Investigates/initiates proposals for refurbishments

Maintains a hands-on control of projects in hand

Reviews the building status/grade ongoing and advise the Senior Management regarding maintaining the standards within those grade

Client Reporting

Provides accurate information to client according to agreed format timeously

Analyses of monthly income /expenses and variance reporting

Monitors turnover rentals

Monitors of all municipal recoveries (and general recoveries) on a monthly basis

Planning And Budgeting

Prepares and completes budgets as required each year

Completes of forecasts timeously as required

Reviews market rentals quarterly and ensure best possible rate achieved and maintained as per agreed mandates

Assists in formulation of business plans for the unit

5 Year budget – preparation and control or as required by the client

Quarterly review and monitoring results or as required by the client

Quarterly Expenditure / Analysis

Sets and motivates Capex /TI philosophy per building in consultation with client

Recommend TI standard specification

Recommend Capex requirements

Ensures we conform to Capex philosophy and procedures

Estimates new operating costs

Ensures recovery of operational and utility costs in accordance with Lease terms

Debtors and Creditors Management

Undertakes monthly interaction meetings with Debtors, Debtors Manager and Leasing to ensure appropriate action taken and recommend legal action

Credit Control. Responsible for Management:

Arrears

Legal action / liaising with attorneys/management as required

Motivate Write-offs to senior management/client

Parking Management

Attends monthly/ad hoc interaction meetings all parkades where applicable

In conjunction with the responsible person for parking, maintains accurate control of “in house” operated parkades

Expense Control

Checks and authorises payment of accounts

Authorises cleaning, consumables, electrical and general maintenance orders

Controls wage and salary allocation

Controls municipal payments and recoveries there against

Ensures cost-effectiveness and performance of contractors

Financial Management

Monthly financial statements

Monthly management reports

Accurate budgeting and reporting

Asset Management

Controls/schedules/implements regular preventative maintenance program in line with budget constraints

Motivation of refurbishments, major repairs as appropriate

Attends site meetings with contractors in respect of maintenance/expansion of projects

Monitors progress

Inspection/enforcement of tenant responsibilities during and on termination of lease terms

Liaises with appropriate Government, Provincial and/or local authorities

Responsible for Compliance of OSH Act

Occupational health and safety

The development of security action plans, systems and directives

The management of security guards on shift

The establishment and maintenance of an emergency preparedness programme

The training of Maintenance and Security personnel in Occupation and Health Safety

Report security incidents to our management

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

Related maintenance or Centre Management training

Excellent understanding of Centre management procedures.

Knowledge of budgeting, service contracts, and leasing agreements.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Learn more/Apply for this position