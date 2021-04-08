Shopping Centre Manager

The main purpose of this position is to manage the Centre. Ensure investment growth and maximum income of Centre through effective Centre management and asset control. Develops related budgets, oversees leasing contracts, procures services, handles third-party service contracts, and directs maintenance procedures. Ensures that all buildings, grounds, and equipment are well maintained and in optimal working condition.
DUTIES:
Centre Management
- Keeps abreast of market activities in respect of tenant movement, new developments, major vacancies and other landlord’s strategies
- Attends meetings/functions related to successful operation of Centre i.e. SAPOA, CJP etc.
- Assists with a five-year maintenance plan including allowances for provisions or depreciation where applicable (annually) for submission to the Assistant General Manager / Director
- Investigates/initiates proposals for refurbishments
- Maintains a hands-on control of projects in hand
- Reviews the building status/grade ongoing and advise the Senior Management regarding maintaining the standards within those grade
Client Reporting
- Provides accurate information to client according to agreed format timeously
- Analyses of monthly income /expenses and variance reporting
- Monitors turnover rentals
- Monitors of all municipal recoveries (and general recoveries) on a monthly basis
Planning And Budgeting
- Prepares and completes budgets as required each year
- Completes of forecasts timeously as required
- Reviews market rentals quarterly and ensure best possible rate achieved and maintained as per agreed mandates
- Assists in formulation of business plans for the unit
- 5 Year budget – preparation and control or as required by the client
- Quarterly review and monitoring results or as required by the client
Quarterly Expenditure / Analysis
- Sets and motivates Capex /TI philosophy per building in consultation with client
- Recommend TI standard specification
- Recommend Capex requirements
- Ensures we conform to Capex philosophy and procedures
- Estimates new operating costs
- Ensures recovery of operational and utility costs in accordance with Lease terms
Debtors and Creditors Management
- Undertakes monthly interaction meetings with Debtors, Debtors Manager and Leasing to ensure appropriate action taken and recommend legal action
- Credit Control. Responsible for Management:
- Arrears
- Legal action / liaising with attorneys/management as required
- Motivate Write-offs to senior management/client
Parking Management
- Attends monthly/ad hoc interaction meetings all parkades where applicable
- In conjunction with the responsible person for parking, maintains accurate control of “in house” operated parkades
Expense Control
- Checks and authorises payment of accounts
- Authorises cleaning, consumables, electrical and general maintenance orders
- Controls wage and salary allocation
- Controls municipal payments and recoveries there against
- Ensures cost-effectiveness and performance of contractors
Financial Management
- Monthly financial statements
- Monthly management reports
- Accurate budgeting and reporting
Asset Management
- Controls/schedules/implements regular preventative maintenance program in line with budget constraints
- Motivation of refurbishments, major repairs as appropriate
- Attends site meetings with contractors in respect of maintenance/expansion of projects
- Monitors progress
- Inspection/enforcement of tenant responsibilities during and on termination of lease terms
- Liaises with appropriate Government, Provincial and/or local authorities
- Responsible for Compliance of OSH Act
Occupational health and safety
- The development of security action plans, systems and directives
- The management of security guards on shift
- The establishment and maintenance of an emergency preparedness programme
- The training of Maintenance and Security personnel in Occupation and Health Safety
- Report security incidents to our management
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric
- Related maintenance or Centre Management training
- Excellent understanding of Centre management procedures.
- Knowledge of budgeting, service contracts, and leasing agreements.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar role