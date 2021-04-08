Showroom Attendant

Our client in retail industry is currently looking for a Showroom Attendant to assist them in their store.

Minimum Requirements

Young and dynamic undergraduate

2nd or 3rd year BCOM, studying online

Must have a particular interest in home décor and furniture

Must be willing to work every Saturdays

Must live within 10km radius of the store

Responsibilities

Perform any and all cleaning duties as assigned

Arrange & maintain product display

Sell & promote the company’ products Take down and follow up on orders; update customers regularly

Administrative procedures

Interact with prospects on social media (facebook, whatsapp,…)

Do research on product trend, competitors offering, prices and marketing strategies

Write-up reports

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

