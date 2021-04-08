Showroom Attendant

Apr 8, 2021

Our client in retail industry is currently looking for a Showroom Attendant to assist them in their store.

Minimum Requirements

  • Young and dynamic undergraduate
  • 2nd or 3rd year BCOM, studying online
  • Must have a particular interest in home décor and furniture
  • Must be willing to work every Saturdays
  • Must live within 10km radius of the store

Responsibilities

  • Perform any and all cleaning duties as assigned
  • Arrange & maintain product display
  • Sell & promote the company’ products Take down and follow up on orders; update customers regularly
  • Administrative procedures
  • Interact with prospects on social media (facebook, whatsapp,…)
  • Do research on product trend, competitors offering, prices and marketing strategies
  • Write-up reports

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

