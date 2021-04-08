Our client in retail industry is currently looking for a Showroom Attendant to assist them in their store.
Minimum Requirements
- Young and dynamic undergraduate
- 2nd or 3rd year BCOM, studying online
- Must have a particular interest in home décor and furniture
- Must be willing to work every Saturdays
- Must live within 10km radius of the store
Responsibilities
- Perform any and all cleaning duties as assigned
- Arrange & maintain product display
- Sell & promote the company’ products Take down and follow up on orders; update customers regularly
- Administrative procedures
- Interact with prospects on social media (facebook, whatsapp,…)
- Do research on product trend, competitors offering, prices and marketing strategies
- Write-up reports
