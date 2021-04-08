SMC Software Sales Representative at Acctech Systems

Job Summary

Responsible for building sales pipeline and executing on customer engagements, demonstrations, sales proposals and obtaining signed documents within the sales targets set within the Small, Medium and Corporate Business unit within 4Sight AccTech Systems.

Duties

Prospect for companies that require accounting system solutions within the Small, Medium and Corporate market segment.

Support Marketing with ideas and information to drive lead generation campaigns.

Conduct cold calls to prospective clients and set appointments.

Qualify prospects as per sales plan, budget and decision making.

Offer products and services to qualified clients through demos.

Handle sales process from prospecting through close and understand process.

Offer at Tradeshows and conferences and represent client professionally.

Build and document sales activities in company CRM software and document activities.

Prepare and engage in business development team status meetings.

Engage in educational meetings on product development and updates.

Coordinate with management team to enhance sales presentation.

Meet productivity metrics as per management team’s directions.

Handle customer presentation, quotes, RFIs and RFPs.

Focus on horizontal markets and handle key prospects relationships.

Run demos for prospects, develop presentations and adapt sales collateral.

Run live and web based presentations.

Requirements

Good track record of sales within the accounting software industry (Minimum 5 years)

Sales Certification preferred

Good working knowledge of computers and accounting programs

Strong Microsoft Office skills, particularly Excel and PowerPoint

Experience with accounting software, preferably Sage 200, Sage 300, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Business central or similar products in the market segment SAP B1, Microsoft Navision, Nesuite

Behaviours needed to succeed in role:

Software and Consulting Service orientation

Facilitate resources to drive customer requirements satisfaction

Effective time management and coordination skills

Analytical thinking

Written and verbal communication skills

Ability to develop strong interpersonal relationships

Ability to work in an open office environment as part of a team

Punctual and structured work process

Constantly meeting targets and finding ways to improve the sales process

Desired Skills:

Sales

Software

Sage

CRM

About The Employer:

4Sight Holdings Limited is a public company, incorporated on 29 June 2017 in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Mauritius, specifically for the listing of the 4Sight Group on 19 October 2017.

As a multi-national diversified investment holding company, we leverage our Subsidiaries’ extensive product and services portfolio of Industry 4.0 technology solutions, to create impact that empowers customers to make better and more informed decisions in the modern digital economy.

Our business model is to enable our Subsidiaries to take advantage of various products and solutions within our Group of companies, in order to deliver digital transformation solutions to their customers.

Learn more/Apply for this position