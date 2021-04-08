Software Architect – Digital Payments

Software Archtiect: Digital Payments
PURPOSE STATEMENT
- Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements related to the digital / banking systems environment including the integration of all digital channels: USSD, remote banking app and internet banking)
- Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
- Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.
Duties & Responsibilities:
Quality
Responsible for the drafting of Technical Specifications, design and test plans for the remote banking environment
Responsible for ensuring a thorough understanding of the Functional Description (business spec)
- Responsible for document the critical success deliverables for technical implementation
- Responsible for the compilation of comprehensive technical specifications
- Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing
- Responsible to obtain Technical Specification sign-off before hand-over to Development Team
- Level 1: Peer Architects
- Level 2: Peer Architects & Design Manager: EDC
- Level 3: Design Manager and Risk, EBF, IA
- Continuously liaise with development team to ensure delivery according to specifications
Peer review of technical specifications, design, and test plans drafted by others across Capitec Bank and external vendors
- Review and provide input on relevant technical specifications, designs and test plans
Research & Development
- Continuous research on best practices related to systems development, architectural and design patterns & principles.
- Set quality design standards for development/architecture
- Critically review/evaluate new technologies/security principles
- Responsible for continuous improvement of current systems
On-time delivery
- Responsible for the delivery of a signed-off technical specification (includes design documentation & test plans) at agreed deadline (end of ripening iteration)
- Responsible for providing input during the sizing of the tasks
Qualifications & Experience
Min:
- Grade 12
- A relevant IT qualification
- At last 7 years’ relevant experience in Systems / Software Development
Ideal:
- At least 5 years’ proven experience as Architect within retail banking and/or digital channel / payments environment
- BSC Computer Science
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)Systems analysis and designUML or equivalent modelling languageTechnical Test Plan DesignAPI design / Swagger contracts
- IT systems development processesApplication developmentStandards and governanceMicro services environments
Ideal:
Detailed knowledge of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Agile system development life cycle
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Microservices)
- Payment systems environments: card management systems e.g. Postilion, PostCard, PowerCard.
- 3D secure environments e.g. Access Control Servers that manages e-commerce / card not present authentication events
- Knowledge of NFC payments environments (Token service provider TSP) e.g. MDES / VTS
- ISO 8583 / ISO 20022 / RestAPI / EMV 3DS 2.0
- HSM (Hardware security module) environments / Cryptography (Symmetric and Asymmetric key encryption processes and procedures.
- System monitoring and log shipping technologies e.g. Elasticsearch, Kibana, Grafana
- Platform as a service (PaaS) as well as container based architecture design and implementation e.g. Docker, Kubernetes
Additional Requirements:
- Contactable on (own) cell phone
- Willing to work after hours / over weekend to ensure critical deadlines are met
- Available after-hours for system support (if required)
To apply for this great opportunity with once of the top financial institutions in the country; submit your detailed and updated CV to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za
Desired Skills:
- Architecture
- Banking
- Agile
- Object Orientated
- Java
- Spring
- JBoss
- Microservices