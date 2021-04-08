Software Architect – Digital Payments

Apr 8, 2021

Software Archtiect: Digital Payments

PURPOSE STATEMENT

  • Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements related to the digital / banking systems environment including the integration of all digital channels: USSD, remote banking app and internet banking)
  • Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
  • Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing
  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.

Duties & Responsibilities:
Quality

Responsible for the drafting of Technical Specifications, design and test plans for the remote banking environment
Responsible for ensuring a thorough understanding of the Functional Description (business spec)

  • Responsible for document the critical success deliverables for technical implementation
  • Responsible for the compilation of comprehensive technical specifications
  • Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing
  • Responsible to obtain Technical Specification sign-off before hand-over to Development Team
  • Level 1: Peer Architects
  • Level 2: Peer Architects & Design Manager: EDC
  • Level 3: Design Manager and Risk, EBF, IA
  • Continuously liaise with development team to ensure delivery according to specifications

Peer review of technical specifications, design, and test plans drafted by others across Capitec Bank and external vendors

  • Review and provide input on relevant technical specifications, designs and test plans

Research & Development

  • Continuous research on best practices related to systems development, architectural and design patterns & principles.
  • Set quality design standards for development/architecture
  • Critically review/evaluate new technologies/security principles
  • Responsible for continuous improvement of current systems

On-time delivery

  • Responsible for the delivery of a signed-off technical specification (includes design documentation & test plans) at agreed deadline (end of ripening iteration)
  • Responsible for providing input during the sizing of the tasks

Qualifications & Experience
Min:

  • Grade 12
  • A relevant IT qualification
  • At last 7 years’ relevant experience in Systems / Software Development

Ideal:

  • At least 5 years’ proven experience as Architect within retail banking and/or digital channel / payments environment
  • BSC Computer Science

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)Systems analysis and designUML or equivalent modelling languageTechnical Test Plan DesignAPI design / Swagger contracts
  • IT systems development processesApplication developmentStandards and governanceMicro services environments

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Agile system development life cycle
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Microservices)
  • Payment systems environments: card management systems e.g. Postilion, PostCard, PowerCard.
  • 3D secure environments e.g. Access Control Servers that manages e-commerce / card not present authentication events
  • Knowledge of NFC payments environments (Token service provider TSP) e.g. MDES / VTS
  • ISO 8583 / ISO 20022 / RestAPI / EMV 3DS 2.0
  • HSM (Hardware security module) environments / Cryptography (Symmetric and Asymmetric key encryption processes and procedures.
  • System monitoring and log shipping technologies e.g. Elasticsearch, Kibana, Grafana
  • Platform as a service (PaaS) as well as container based architecture design and implementation e.g. Docker, Kubernetes

Additional Requirements:

  • Contactable on (own) cell phone
  • Willing to work after hours / over weekend to ensure critical deadlines are met
  • Available after-hours for system support (if required)

