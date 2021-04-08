Software Architect – Digital Payments

Software Archtiect: Digital Payments

PURPOSE STATEMENT

Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements related to the digital / banking systems environment including the integration of all digital channels: USSD, remote banking app and internet banking)

Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements

Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Quality

Responsible for the drafting of Technical Specifications, design and test plans for the remote banking environment

Responsible for ensuring a thorough understanding of the Functional Description (business spec)

Responsible for document the critical success deliverables for technical implementation

Responsible for the compilation of comprehensive technical specifications

Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing

Responsible to obtain Technical Specification sign-off before hand-over to Development Team

Level 1: Peer Architects

Level 2: Peer Architects & Design Manager: EDC

Level 3: Design Manager and Risk, EBF, IA

Continuously liaise with development team to ensure delivery according to specifications

Peer review of technical specifications, design, and test plans drafted by others across Capitec Bank and external vendors

Review and provide input on relevant technical specifications, designs and test plans

Research & Development

Continuous research on best practices related to systems development, architectural and design patterns & principles.

Set quality design standards for development/architecture

Critically review/evaluate new technologies/security principles

Responsible for continuous improvement of current systems

On-time delivery

Responsible for the delivery of a signed-off technical specification (includes design documentation & test plans) at agreed deadline (end of ripening iteration)

Responsible for providing input during the sizing of the tasks

Qualifications & Experience

Min:

Grade 12

A relevant IT qualification

At last 7 years’ relevant experience in Systems / Software Development

Ideal:

At least 5 years’ proven experience as Architect within retail banking and/or digital channel / payments environment

BSC Computer Science

Must have detailed knowledge of:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)Systems analysis and designUML or equivalent modelling languageTechnical Test Plan DesignAPI design / Swagger contracts

IT systems development processesApplication developmentStandards and governanceMicro services environments

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Agile system development life cycle

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Microservices)

Payment systems environments: card management systems e.g. Postilion, PostCard, PowerCard.

3D secure environments e.g. Access Control Servers that manages e-commerce / card not present authentication events

Knowledge of NFC payments environments (Token service provider TSP) e.g. MDES / VTS

ISO 8583 / ISO 20022 / RestAPI / EMV 3DS 2.0

HSM (Hardware security module) environments / Cryptography (Symmetric and Asymmetric key encryption processes and procedures.

System monitoring and log shipping technologies e.g. Elasticsearch, Kibana, Grafana

Platform as a service (PaaS) as well as container based architecture design and implementation e.g. Docker, Kubernetes

Additional Requirements:

Contactable on (own) cell phone

Willing to work after hours / over weekend to ensure critical deadlines are met

Available after-hours for system support (if required)

