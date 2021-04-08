Software Developer – Johannesburg Central – R960k per annum at E-Merge IT Recruitment

Come and join a truly inspirational organisation that is making waves in brightening the future of young citizens through building solutions and innovations that address global youth challenges.

This team of superheroes is looking for a passionate, engaged Software Developer to join their dynamic product development team building ground-breaking, scalable, future-fit technology.

To join this team of solutionists you will need to have:

A minimum of 5 years solid C# experience

Expertise in the latest .NET frameworks

Microsoft Visual Studio proficiency

Working knowledge of Azure, GCP or AWS

Experience in CI/CD tools aka Jenkins, Azure DevOps

Working knowledge of .NET MVC, WebApi, Docker containers, Kubernetes, React, Git

Computer Science or similar degree

Reference Number for this position is SZ52681 which is a permanent position based in JHB CBD offering a cost to company of R960k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

