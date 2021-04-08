Software Developer – Johannesburg Central – R960k per annum at E-Merge IT Recruitment

Come and join a truly inspirational organisation that is making waves in brightening the future of young citizens through building solutions and innovations that address global youth challenges.
This team of superheroes is looking for a passionate, engaged Software Developer to join their dynamic product development team building ground-breaking, scalable, future-fit technology.
To join this team of solutionists you will need to have:
- A minimum of 5 years solid C# experience
- Expertise in the latest .NET frameworks
- Microsoft Visual Studio proficiency
- Working knowledge of Azure, GCP or AWS
- Experience in CI/CD tools aka Jenkins, Azure DevOps
- Working knowledge of .NET MVC, WebApi, Docker containers, Kubernetes, React, Git
- Computer Science or similar degree
Reference Number for this position is SZ52681 which is a permanent position based in JHB CBD offering a cost to company of R960k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist?
[URL Removed]
