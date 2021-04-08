Software Developer (PHP NodeJs)

A leading ecommerce company based in Pretoria is now looking to employ a skilled Full Stack Developer to join their growing teams!
The company operates in the eCommerce space and is a very well-known company in the Shipping and Fulfilment space. They love working with cutting-edge technology and focus on the technology that gets the job done. As a tech SME in a growth spurt, the company needs a skilled, logical person who is willing to jump right into the thick of things and get going; someone who isn’t afraid to put their ideas forward, is self-disciplined and determined.
Job Requirements:
- IT Diploma / Degree
- 3+ years development experience
Tech Stack:
- PHP
- NodeJs
- JavaScript
- MySQL
- AWS
If you wish to apply for this position, submit your detailed CV to Tara at Serenity Personnel Services.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Node
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years