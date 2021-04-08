Software Support Engineer at redPanda Software

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Provide external and internal support on software queries.

Maintain software components and ensure reliable deployment of new features.

Design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve software.

Taking ownership of software issues, and working with our Development Teams to resolve more advanced issues when necessary.

Documenting, troubleshooting and problem resolution steps independently.

Responsible for collaborating with a variety of individuals and teams at all levels within the organization.

Perform advanced root cause analysis on bugs and databases.

Configure and maintain in house scripting.

Automate and implement processes.

Mandatory Skills / Abilities required to do the job:

Object Orientated Languages required.

C#, Java, SQL, Bash, ASP.NET, PERL, Python.

Python experience beneficial.

Exposure to programming and scripting.

Knowledge of Debugging software.

DB Visualizer experience.

Visual Studio experience.

Linux experience.

Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job:

Ability to communicate well across all business units.

Organised, thorough and has great attention to detail.

High level of analytical thinking to solve problems.

Effective oral, electronic and written communication within all levels of the organisation.

Ability to multi-task and can handle frequent interruptions.

Can consistently follow protocol and instructions.

Can work independently.

Can work well under pressure.

Team Player.

Document processes, procedures and results.

Passionate, optimistic and has internal inspiration to get things done.

Customer service – demonstrate the ability to respond with a high degree of urgency to the needs of requests of others internally and externally.

Willingness and ability to adjust to changing conditions or priorities.

Desire to make an impact.

Positive attitude.

Good judgement.

Decisive.

Accountable.

Education and General Working Experience:

Minimum requirement is Matric with a minimum of 3 years’ solid work-related C#/Java/etc. development experience in the workplace (tertiary exposure excluded). Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.

Programming certification required.

Microsoft Windows Desktop experience required.

Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.

Good Object Orientation experience is a must.

Experience working in an Agile development environment preferred but not essential.

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

Please read the Mandatory Technical Skills, Personal Attributes and Experience before applying. Regrettably we are unable to shortlist candidates for interviews if they do not meet these key requirements.

Candidates must be willing to relocate to Cape Town at their own expense if living outside the Western Cape.

Clean criminal and credit records required.

Desired Skills:

C#

Javascript

Microsoft Windows Desktop

Good Object Orientation

SQL

Bash

ASP.NET

PERL

Python

Debugging software

About The Employer:

RedPanda Software, a growing Cape Town based, South African Software House, developing Enterprise (nTier) Application Software is currently looking for a Software Support Engineer responsible for providing high-quality technical support. The Software Support Engineer troubleshoots and develops technical solutions related to software; creates workaround procedures when standard procedures have failed and ensures issues are resolved in a timely fashion.

Learn more/Apply for this position