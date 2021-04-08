Software Support Engineer at redPanda Software

Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Provide external and internal support on software queries.
- Maintain software components and ensure reliable deployment of new features.
- Design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve software.
- Taking ownership of software issues, and working with our Development Teams to resolve more advanced issues when necessary.
- Documenting, troubleshooting and problem resolution steps independently.
- Responsible for collaborating with a variety of individuals and teams at all levels within the organization.
- Perform advanced root cause analysis on bugs and databases.
- Configure and maintain in house scripting.
- Automate and implement processes.
Mandatory Skills / Abilities required to do the job:
- Object Orientated Languages required.
- C#, Java, SQL, Bash, ASP.NET, PERL, Python.
- Python experience beneficial.
- Exposure to programming and scripting.
- Knowledge of Debugging software.
- DB Visualizer experience.
- Visual Studio experience.
- Linux experience.
Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job:
- Ability to communicate well across all business units.
- Organised, thorough and has great attention to detail.
- High level of analytical thinking to solve problems.
- Effective oral, electronic and written communication within all levels of the organisation.
- Ability to multi-task and can handle frequent interruptions.
- Can consistently follow protocol and instructions.
- Can work independently.
- Can work well under pressure.
- Team Player.
- Document processes, procedures and results.
- Passionate, optimistic and has internal inspiration to get things done.
- Customer service – demonstrate the ability to respond with a high degree of urgency to the needs of requests of others internally and externally.
- Willingness and ability to adjust to changing conditions or priorities.
- Desire to make an impact.
- Positive attitude.
- Good judgement.
- Decisive.
- Accountable.
Education and General Working Experience:
- Minimum requirement is Matric with a minimum of 3 years’ solid work-related C#/Java/etc. development experience in the workplace (tertiary exposure excluded). Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.
- Programming certification required.
- Microsoft Windows Desktop experience required.
- Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.
- Good Object Orientation experience is a must.
- Experience working in an Agile development environment preferred but not essential.
PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:
- Please read the Mandatory Technical Skills, Personal Attributes and Experience before applying. Regrettably we are unable to shortlist candidates for interviews if they do not meet these key requirements.
- Candidates must be willing to relocate to Cape Town at their own expense if living outside the Western Cape.
- Clean criminal and credit records required.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Javascript
- Microsoft Windows Desktop
- Good Object Orientation
- SQL
- Bash
- ASP.NET
- PERL
- Python
- Debugging software
About The Employer:
RedPanda Software, a growing Cape Town based, South African Software House, developing Enterprise (nTier) Application Software is currently looking for a Software Support Engineer responsible for providing high-quality technical support. The Software Support Engineer troubleshoots and develops technical solutions related to software; creates workaround procedures when standard procedures have failed and ensures issues are resolved in a timely fashion.