Software Support Engineer at redPanda Software

Apr 8, 2021

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Provide external and internal support on software queries.
  • Maintain software components and ensure reliable deployment of new features.
  • Design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve software.
  • Taking ownership of software issues, and working with our Development Teams to resolve more advanced issues when necessary.
  • Documenting, troubleshooting and problem resolution steps independently.
  • Responsible for collaborating with a variety of individuals and teams at all levels within the organization.
  • Perform advanced root cause analysis on bugs and databases.
  • Configure and maintain in house scripting.
  • Automate and implement processes.

Mandatory Skills / Abilities required to do the job:

  • Object Orientated Languages required.
  • C#, Java, SQL, Bash, ASP.NET, PERL, Python.
  • Python experience beneficial.
  • Exposure to programming and scripting.
  • Knowledge of Debugging software.
  • DB Visualizer experience.
  • Visual Studio experience.
  • Linux experience.

Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job:

  • Ability to communicate well across all business units.
  • Organised, thorough and has great attention to detail.
  • High level of analytical thinking to solve problems.
  • Effective oral, electronic and written communication within all levels of the organisation.
  • Ability to multi-task and can handle frequent interruptions.
  • Can consistently follow protocol and instructions.
  • Can work independently.
  • Can work well under pressure.
  • Team Player.
  • Document processes, procedures and results.
  • Passionate, optimistic and has internal inspiration to get things done.
  • Customer service – demonstrate the ability to respond with a high degree of urgency to the needs of requests of others internally and externally.
  • Willingness and ability to adjust to changing conditions or priorities.
  • Desire to make an impact.
  • Positive attitude.
  • Good judgement.
  • Decisive.
  • Accountable.

Education and General Working Experience:

  • Minimum requirement is Matric with a minimum of 3 years’ solid work-related C#/Java/etc. development experience in the workplace (tertiary exposure excluded). Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.
  • Programming certification required.
  • Microsoft Windows Desktop experience required.
  • Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.
  • Good Object Orientation experience is a must.
  • Experience working in an Agile development environment preferred but not essential.

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

  • Please read the Mandatory Technical Skills, Personal Attributes and Experience before applying. Regrettably we are unable to shortlist candidates for interviews if they do not meet these key requirements.
  • Candidates must be willing to relocate to Cape Town at their own expense if living outside the Western Cape.
  • Clean criminal and credit records required.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Javascript
  • Microsoft Windows Desktop
  • Good Object Orientation
  • SQL
  • Bash
  • ASP.NET
  • PERL
  • Python
  • Debugging software

About The Employer:

RedPanda Software, a growing Cape Town based, South African Software House, developing Enterprise (nTier) Application Software is currently looking for a Software Support Engineer responsible for providing high-quality technical support. The Software Support Engineer troubleshoots and develops technical solutions related to software; creates workaround procedures when standard procedures have failed and ensures issues are resolved in a timely fashion.

