Solutions Archtitect

Main functions:
- The Solution Architect designs and communicates high-level structures to enable and guide the design and development of integrated solutions that meet current and future business needs.
- The Solution Architect must demonstrate how agreed architectural requirements (such as integration of front end and backend systems which support the client initiated payments strategy are met, communicate the impact which are not fully met or, and communicate any options or considerations which require a business decision that will impact changes to service, process, organisation, operating model and other aspects which may be required in addition to technology components and solutions.
- The Solution Architect is responsible for the provisioning of comprehensive guidance on the development of, and modifications to, solution components to ensure that they take account of relevant architectures, strategies, policies, standards and practices and that existing and planned solution component remain compatible
Key Performance areas:
- Quality
- On-time delivery
- System uptime
- Inventory of the architecture
- Composability of the architecture
- Health of the architecture
- Coaching and mentoring
- Mediation and conflict resolution
Quality
- Develop detailed technical solutions and specifications from functional descriptions.
- Develop solutions that are implemented within Capitec channel environments:
- Mobile App
- Internet Banking
- Cell Phone Banking software products that enable client initiated payments according to technical specifications
- Perform quality checks on backend services and ensure delivery of technical solutions aligns to the standards of the bank
- Execute applications and systems performance analysis
Recommend and implement improved methods: applications and systems
- Work with developers on writing test cases and code analysis
- Performance testing
- Liaise with software vendors
On-time delivery
- Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems
- Ensure project deadlines atremet according to contracted SLA with business
System uptime
- Standby and support: 2nd line support
- System monitoring
- Capacity planning
Inventory of the architecture
- Be the custodian of available architecture components in the enterprise.
- Identify architecture components required do deliver solutions effectively.
- Do research on new technology trends and analyse how these can be used to support the organisations initiatives.
- Maintain awareness of opportunities provided by new technology to address challenges or to enable new ways of working.
Composability of the architecture
- Provide architecture components that can be selected and assembled in various combinations to satisfy business requirements.
- Evolve architecture components iteratively to improve speed of solution delivery in alignment with business objectives.
- Consult other areas outside the department along the process chain to ensure best practices are being shared and gained from.
- Recommend/design structures and tools for systems which meet business needs and takes into account target environment, performance security requirements and existing systems.
Health of the architecture
- Monitor the health of the overall architecture as implemented throughout the ecosystem.
- Influence the improvement of the implemented architecture throughout the ecosystem.
- Support projects in defining the right architecture and design, and by providing direction to in all technical aspects.
- Conduct architectural reviews of IT Systems and/or vendor proposals and provide recommendations to stakeholders
Coaching and mentoring
- Coach teams on solution delivery of the architecture components within the SDLC.
- Mentor and grow individuals to enhance skills in solution delivery utilizing the architecture components.
- Support new initiatives to find the right architecture and design.
- Guide developers, architects and managers on the utilization of the architecture for optimum solution delivery.
Mediation and conflict resolution
- Mediate between parties to resolve their disputes that negatively impact solution delivery.
- Resolve differences of opinion on the design and utilization of architecture components.
- Use feedback from customers and stakeholders to help measure effectiveness of stakeholder management.
- Help develop and enhance customer and stakeholder relationships.
Qualification and Experience
- National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)
- A relevant 3 year degree (BSC computer science or equivalent)
- 5-10 years’ proven software development in a banking or fintech related industry.
- Essential experience in the following development languages is required:
Minimum
Java
XML
JSON
OpenAPI / Swagger
SQL
Web Services
Spring
RESTful Services
Maven
Ideal
Docker
Docker Swarm / Kubernetes
Linux / Unix
Hibernate
Preferred:
- Payments related experience (mobile payments, QR scan to pay, money transfers, Card ISO8583, ISO20022, NFC, EMV, 3Dsecure, Mobile security and blockchain)
Min:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Enterprise architecture practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Docker, Kubernetes and cloud based environments (e.g. AWS and Azure)
- Payments related knowledge (mobile payments (NFC), QR scan to pay and money transfers)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Modern software development methodologies (e.g. Java, Spring Framework, Hibernate, Service discovery, Containerization)
Additional Information / Requirements:
- Valid driver’s license
- Contactable on (own) cell phone
- Willing to work after hours / over weekends (if required)
- Clear credit record
- Clear criminal record
Interested?
Should you be interested in this great opportunity with one of the leading financial institutions in the country; submit your detailed and updated CV to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za
Desired Skills:
- Java
- XML
- JSON
- OpenAPI
- Swagger
- SQL
- Web Services
- Spring
- RESTful Services
- Maven
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree