Solutions Archtitect

Main functions:

The Solution Architect designs and communicates high-level structures to enable and guide the design and development of integrated solutions that meet current and future business needs.

The Solution Architect must demonstrate how agreed architectural requirements (such as integration of front end and backend systems which support the client initiated payments strategy are met, communicate the impact which are not fully met or, and communicate any options or considerations which require a business decision that will impact changes to service, process, organisation, operating model and other aspects which may be required in addition to technology components and solutions.

The Solution Architect is responsible for the provisioning of comprehensive guidance on the development of, and modifications to, solution components to ensure that they take account of relevant architectures, strategies, policies, standards and practices and that existing and planned solution component remain compatible

Key Performance areas:

Quality

On-time delivery

System uptime

Inventory of the architecture

Composability of the architecture

Health of the architecture

Coaching and mentoring

Mediation and conflict resolution

Quality

Develop detailed technical solutions and specifications from functional descriptions.

Develop solutions that are implemented within Capitec channel environments:

Mobile App

Internet Banking

Cell Phone Banking software products that enable client initiated payments according to technical specifications

Perform quality checks on backend services and ensure delivery of technical solutions aligns to the standards of the bank

Execute applications and systems performance analysis

Recommend and implement improved methods: applications and systems

Work with developers on writing test cases and code analysis

Performance testing

Liaise with software vendors

On-time delivery

Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems

Ensure project deadlines atremet according to contracted SLA with business

System uptime

Standby and support: 2nd line support

System monitoring

Capacity planning

Inventory of the architecture

Be the custodian of available architecture components in the enterprise.

Identify architecture components required do deliver solutions effectively.

Do research on new technology trends and analyse how these can be used to support the organisations initiatives.

Maintain awareness of opportunities provided by new technology to address challenges or to enable new ways of working.

Composability of the architecture

Provide architecture components that can be selected and assembled in various combinations to satisfy business requirements.

Evolve architecture components iteratively to improve speed of solution delivery in alignment with business objectives.

Consult other areas outside the department along the process chain to ensure best practices are being shared and gained from.

Recommend/design structures and tools for systems which meet business needs and takes into account target environment, performance security requirements and existing systems.

Health of the architecture

Monitor the health of the overall architecture as implemented throughout the ecosystem.

Influence the improvement of the implemented architecture throughout the ecosystem.

Support projects in defining the right architecture and design, and by providing direction to in all technical aspects.

Conduct architectural reviews of IT Systems and/or vendor proposals and provide recommendations to stakeholders

Coaching and mentoring

Coach teams on solution delivery of the architecture components within the SDLC.

Mentor and grow individuals to enhance skills in solution delivery utilizing the architecture components.

Support new initiatives to find the right architecture and design.

Guide developers, architects and managers on the utilization of the architecture for optimum solution delivery.

Mediation and conflict resolution

Mediate between parties to resolve their disputes that negatively impact solution delivery.

Resolve differences of opinion on the design and utilization of architecture components.

Use feedback from customers and stakeholders to help measure effectiveness of stakeholder management.

Help develop and enhance customer and stakeholder relationships.

Qualification and Experience

National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)

A relevant 3 year degree (BSC computer science or equivalent)

5-10 years’ proven software development in a banking or fintech related industry.

Essential experience in the following development languages is required:

Minimum

Java

XML

JSON

OpenAPI / Swagger

SQL

Web Services

Spring

RESTful Services

Maven

Ideal

Docker

Docker Swarm / Kubernetes

Linux / Unix

Hibernate

Preferred:

Payments related experience (mobile payments, QR scan to pay, money transfers, Card ISO8583, ISO20022, NFC, EMV, 3Dsecure, Mobile security and blockchain)

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Enterprise architecture practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Docker, Kubernetes and cloud based environments (e.g. AWS and Azure)

Payments related knowledge (mobile payments (NFC), QR scan to pay and money transfers)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Modern software development methodologies (e.g. Java, Spring Framework, Hibernate, Service discovery, Containerization)

Additional Information / Requirements:

Valid driver’s license

Contactable on (own) cell phone

Willing to work after hours / over weekends (if required)

Clear credit record

Clear criminal record

Interested?

Should you be interested in this great opportunity with one of the leading financial institutions in the country; submit your detailed and updated CV to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

