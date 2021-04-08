Superintendent Finance (Group Technical) at Sibanye Stillwater

The closing date for applications will be Wednesday, the 14th of April 2021.

The appointee should:

Be in possession of NQF 8 (Post graduate Diploma / Honours Degree / Professional Qualification Degree) in Accounting.

Be a Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA).

Be registered with The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) as a Chartered Accountant (CA).

Have at least 2 years’ post-articles experience.

Have at least 1 years’ experience in an accounting technical role at a large auditing firm.

Be experienced in researching, analysing and resolving technical accounting issues.

Have the ability to write technical IFRS accounting papers/ memos/ opinions.

Have the ability to conduct technical reviews of financial statements for compliance with IFRS.

Have good general knowledge of IFRS.

Have an understanding of accounting requirements relating to complex transactions, such as business combinations, black economic empowerment and group restructurings.

Have an understanding of the JSE Listing Rules/ Companies Act (would be beneficial).

Have experience in applying IFRS in a mining environment.

Have knowledge of Sarbanes Oxley (SOX), worked on an audit client that required a PCAOB audit or worked in SOX environment (would be beneficial).

Have experience in dealing with the operational finance teams.

Have computer skills (MS Office).

Have a clear security screening and credit record.

Have a valid driver’s license (if applicable).

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Key responsibilities include:

Providing technical IFRS guidance as and when required.

Preparing technical accounting memos on significant and unusual transactions.

Assisting with the preparation of a group technical IFRS manual for key focus areas such as revenue recognition, accounting for property, plant and equipment and inventory.

Assessing the impact of new and amended accounting standards and assisting with the implementation where required.

Providing post-implementation support and training on new or amended accounting standards/ transactions implemented.

Reviewing interim and year-end IFRS financial statements for compliance to IFRS disclosure requirements.

Updating the Group’s documentation of IFRS related policies and procedures to enhance the quality and consistency of financial reporting.

Operating in a SOX compliant environment.

Building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders across the organisation and externally at all levels and cross-functionally.

Ensuring open communication channels with all relevant stakeholders.

Actively supporting and meaningfully participating in the execution of the segment specific organisational development plan. This support will manifest in the targeted shift in culture as described by a valid culture assessment such as the BeQ.

Desired Skills:

Chartered Accountant (CA)

IFRS

Technical Reviews

