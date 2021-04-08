Superintendent Finance (Group Technical) at Sibanye Stillwater

Apr 8, 2021

The closing date for applications will be Wednesday, the 14th of April 2021.

The appointee should:

  • Be in possession of NQF 8 (Post graduate Diploma / Honours Degree / Professional Qualification Degree) in Accounting.
  • Be a Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA).
  • Be registered with The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) as a Chartered Accountant (CA).
  • Have at least 2 years’ post-articles experience.
  • Have at least 1 years’ experience in an accounting technical role at a large auditing firm.
  • Be experienced in researching, analysing and resolving technical accounting issues.
  • Have the ability to write technical IFRS accounting papers/ memos/ opinions.
  • Have the ability to conduct technical reviews of financial statements for compliance with IFRS.
  • Have good general knowledge of IFRS.
  • Have an understanding of accounting requirements relating to complex transactions, such as business combinations, black economic empowerment and group restructurings.
  • Have an understanding of the JSE Listing Rules/ Companies Act (would be beneficial).
  • Have experience in applying IFRS in a mining environment.
  • Have knowledge of Sarbanes Oxley (SOX), worked on an audit client that required a PCAOB audit or worked in SOX environment (would be beneficial).
  • Have experience in dealing with the operational finance teams.
  • Have computer skills (MS Office).
  • Have a clear security screening and credit record.
  • Have a valid driver’s license (if applicable).
  • Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Key responsibilities include:

  • Providing technical IFRS guidance as and when required.
  • Preparing technical accounting memos on significant and unusual transactions.
  • Assisting with the preparation of a group technical IFRS manual for key focus areas such as revenue recognition, accounting for property, plant and equipment and inventory.
  • Assessing the impact of new and amended accounting standards and assisting with the implementation where required.
  • Providing post-implementation support and training on new or amended accounting standards/ transactions implemented.
  • Reviewing interim and year-end IFRS financial statements for compliance to IFRS disclosure requirements.
  • Updating the Group’s documentation of IFRS related policies and procedures to enhance the quality and consistency of financial reporting.
  • Operating in a SOX compliant environment.
  • Building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders across the organisation and externally at all levels and cross-functionally.
  • Ensuring open communication channels with all relevant stakeholders.
  • Actively supporting and meaningfully participating in the execution of the segment specific organisational development plan. This support will manifest in the targeted shift in culture as described by a valid culture assessment such as the BeQ.

Desired Skills:

  • Chartered Accountant (CA)
  • IFRS
  • Technical Reviews

