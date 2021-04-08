Superintendent Finance (Group Technical) at Sibanye Stillwater

The closing date for applications will be Wednesday, the 14th of April 2021.
The appointee should:
- Be in possession of NQF 8 (Post graduate Diploma / Honours Degree / Professional Qualification Degree) in Accounting.
- Be a Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA).
- Be registered with The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) as a Chartered Accountant (CA).
- Have at least 2 years’ post-articles experience.
- Have at least 1 years’ experience in an accounting technical role at a large auditing firm.
- Be experienced in researching, analysing and resolving technical accounting issues.
- Have the ability to write technical IFRS accounting papers/ memos/ opinions.
- Have the ability to conduct technical reviews of financial statements for compliance with IFRS.
- Have good general knowledge of IFRS.
- Have an understanding of accounting requirements relating to complex transactions, such as business combinations, black economic empowerment and group restructurings.
- Have an understanding of the JSE Listing Rules/ Companies Act (would be beneficial).
- Have experience in applying IFRS in a mining environment.
- Have knowledge of Sarbanes Oxley (SOX), worked on an audit client that required a PCAOB audit or worked in SOX environment (would be beneficial).
- Have experience in dealing with the operational finance teams.
- Have computer skills (MS Office).
- Have a clear security screening and credit record.
- Have a valid driver’s license (if applicable).
- Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.
Key responsibilities include:
- Providing technical IFRS guidance as and when required.
- Preparing technical accounting memos on significant and unusual transactions.
- Assisting with the preparation of a group technical IFRS manual for key focus areas such as revenue recognition, accounting for property, plant and equipment and inventory.
- Assessing the impact of new and amended accounting standards and assisting with the implementation where required.
- Providing post-implementation support and training on new or amended accounting standards/ transactions implemented.
- Reviewing interim and year-end IFRS financial statements for compliance to IFRS disclosure requirements.
- Updating the Group’s documentation of IFRS related policies and procedures to enhance the quality and consistency of financial reporting.
- Operating in a SOX compliant environment.
- Building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders across the organisation and externally at all levels and cross-functionally.
- Ensuring open communication channels with all relevant stakeholders.
- Actively supporting and meaningfully participating in the execution of the segment specific organisational development plan. This support will manifest in the targeted shift in culture as described by a valid culture assessment such as the BeQ.
