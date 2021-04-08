Systems Designer

Experience

Years – This can vary, highly doubtable that it will be less than 10 years’ experience in the Software Solutions industry. This however is not a hard and fast rule, as the opportunities that the candidate has been exposed to are more important.

Leadership – We would want to see examples of technical leadership on the CV. This is not Team Management, but rather leading a team of developers with regards to the technical solution being implemented. Things to look out for here are both Stakeholder engagement and Execution team engagement.

Significance of responsibility – The examples given in the CV need to be substantial in nature relative to the business that they are being undertaken in.

Teams / team size – We would want to see evidence of them having lead teams of +6 people from a Technical Perspective. Once again not Team Management.

Type of projects – The more breadth associated with the end-to-end solution required to deliver the project, the better.

Education

Must come from coding and design background (engineering, Computer Science, IT diploma, self-taught courses)

Recent programming experience (No older than 5 years)

Skills:

Java

Angular

APIC

WPS

BPM

Desired Skills:

Java

Angular

BPM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

