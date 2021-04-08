Systems Designer

Experience
Years – This can vary, highly doubtable that it will be less than 10 years’ experience in the Software Solutions industry. This however is not a hard and fast rule, as the opportunities that the candidate has been exposed to are more important.
- Leadership – We would want to see examples of technical leadership on the CV. This is not Team Management, but rather leading a team of developers with regards to the technical solution being implemented. Things to look out for here are both Stakeholder engagement and Execution team engagement.
- Significance of responsibility – The examples given in the CV need to be substantial in nature relative to the business that they are being undertaken in.
- Teams / team size – We would want to see evidence of them having lead teams of +6 people from a Technical Perspective. Once again not Team Management.
- Type of projects – The more breadth associated with the end-to-end solution required to deliver the project, the better.
Education
Must come from coding and design background (engineering, Computer Science, IT diploma, self-taught courses)
Recent programming experience (No older than 5 years)
Skills:
Java
Angular
APIC
WPS
BPM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma