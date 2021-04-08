Telesales Agent at Magnitude Group Roodepoort

Many People attempt to scale the summit of Mount Everest and don’t succeed, because it take a special type of person to complete the journey. The same applies with an Entrepreneur, not everyone makes it.

Not happy with where you find yourself? Have you Overcome struggles in life and are you resilient?

Do you have a:

Can do attitude

Competitive nature

Headstrong

Disciplined

Student mentality: being open to new learnings and skills.

Only 1 out of 50 people are resilient enough to complete the journey.

But for those of you still that are still reading this

We are looking for Two Trainee’s to join our ever growing Roodepoort Branch

Earn your dream salary today!!!

Send your CV with your ID and Matric/ Equivalent of

Desired Skills:

Computer Literate

Communication Skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Magnitude Group is a dynamic direct marketing company that distributes an exciting range of financial services products directly to the public.

