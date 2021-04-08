Telesales Agent at Magnitude Group Roodepoort

Many People attempt to scale the summit of Mount Everest and don’t succeed, because it take a special type of person to complete the journey. The same applies with an Entrepreneur, not everyone makes it.
Not happy with where you find yourself? Have you Overcome struggles in life and are you resilient?
Do you have a:
Can do attitude
Competitive nature
Headstrong
Disciplined
Student mentality: being open to new learnings and skills.
Only 1 out of 50 people are resilient enough to complete the journey.
But for those of you still that are still reading this
We are looking for Two Trainee’s to join our ever growing Roodepoort Branch
Earn your dream salary today!!!
Send your CV with your ID and Matric/ Equivalent of
[Email Address Removed]
Tell: [Phone Number Removed];
[URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Computer Literate
- Communication Skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Magnitude Group is a dynamic direct marketing company that distributes an exciting range of financial services products directly to the public.