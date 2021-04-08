Teleseller at Deli Spices

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB:

People, Passion and Innovations (cemented in this order), focused Strongminded self-disciplined leadership life style person, taking responsibility to promote, sell and market the full basket product service offering of the various product channels in the allocated geographical area of Southern Cape or Eastern Cape with the specific focus on the “Trading, Retail and Informal market sector” is vested in this position.

This position must assist in developing sound customer relationships and secure constant sales orders from them. The incumbent would also share the responsibility of obtaining market information and capturing all issues on the Syspro interface, as well as assisting in providing key documents (product quotations, product certificates etc.) to customers.

Building the Deli brand, using market knowledge and experience to establish a competitive business platform and owner ethos.

Ensure consistent and profitable growth in sales revenues and profitability by playing and reading potentials in market and not walk away from any deal.

Embracing and implementing play fields with balance strategy between gross profit and volumes in team effort with Area manager.

Sales Trader team gospel implementation to insure out of the box thinking and invest in deep relationships to first create wealth for customers with hands on approach (no order takers), honesty and facts are your only weapon, and to upsell. Send Area manager to sort and troubleshoot at customers complaining or asking help.

Building a client base focusing on developing key business relationships and living an infectious team ethos with strong Discipline, People, Passion and Innovation vision lifestyle.

Embrace operational structure and procedures and maintain telly sales team relationship ensuring optimized customer engagement. (Department structure, cycle and route planning, promotional drives, CRM reports, focus on individual sales budgets and strategies)

Facilitate deep out the box thinking and communicate by looking at your team business dashboards and development new plans to empower yourself and your team.

Honour operational structures, procedure and disciplines to warehouse service provider teams, stick to time lines and cut offs. Insure not to over or under promise, protect your team and service value.

Focus on how to steal market share through relationships and honesty focusing on profit to the customer first and then ride along with the success.

Scope of Job:

Contacting customers directly by telephone to drive sales and support the Area manager field function, ensure team effort and report when Area manager not calling on customers.

Assist Area Manager as partner in own business owner mentality in achieving set out sales budget as well as gross profit targets plans

Identify and generate new business opportunities using Syspro history by using up sell and playing with merit negotiations to up the sales volume to gross profit relationship hunt. (out the box thinking plus mentality)

Revisit lost clients, zero and declining product lines, implement strategies to revive business Activity, explore new opportunities using Syspro and Qlick view reports to ensure focused team attacks for growth.

Have a one on one, early morning daily five-minute meeting with Area manager to focus and plan the day ahead and claim team duties and focus for the days hunting plans. Team cemented Buy in and focus on the same vision and mission without deviation, planting and investing for future gains and goals..

Cold calling on new customers, focus to hunt where the fish swims to earn maximum team growth and team vision by commissioning your area manager into the correct direction. (use Qlick view and syspro reports to guide)

Loading of sales orders on the ordering system, through the rapid trade software into Syspro ensuring price and customer correctness and avoiding credit notes.

Assisting in generating quotes, admin as needed by the team.

Minimize credit notes through accuracy of ordering and customer details, stock daytrips create expenses and loss to business.

Reporting on a weekly basis on competitor activity and market share changes Drive promotions and special offers

Build a relevant CRM platform through Rapid Trade by capturing all customer / sales representative issues and supplying the relevant reports

Assist in the Cash & Carry vision and mission, with friendly service and displaying a full range to customers.

Basic Job Functions:

Finance

Assist in achieving set trading target in terms of sales and gross profit figures

Identify and implement opportunities to improve the net profit of the allocated and “new potential” customer base

Increase existing product ranged at customers, panning against previous week history to grow range and market shares.

Identify new potential products at customers and activate or send area mangers to engage with practical and trouble shooting efforts.

Participate in promotions (Regional Campaigns), create own merit promotions and run with feedback.

Ensure correct product, quantity and the right price is invoiced to customers, to protect unnecessary expenses or losses

Process

Build a solid process between customers’ requirements and the internal sales process to ensure agreed products and promotions are rolled out across all stores.

Intensify, develop and execute opportunities from a potential Sales pipeline. (use ADP process)

Research and build relationships with new clients, send area manager to do floor walks to understand and read with feedback of the LSM and focus mission. How to do a planned approach to gain market share and service levels.

Introduce Deli Spices to customers identified profile turnover categories on Sales pipeline and ADP planning

Cold calling on potential and dormant customers and revisit slow lines or market share losses at existing customers through Deli IT software tools.

Identify opportunities for campaigns, services, and distribution channels

Checking stock and pricing displays for the showroom using the FIFO system

Ensure that all items in showroom are priced and labelled that anyone can buy without guessing.

See to the show room that stock gets packed away and place new orders once a week and ensure full stock holding. Answer phones immediately or get someone to help when you engage with a customers.

People

To align yourself to the performance driven culture through the implementation of the performance management system (KPI’S) and BOF

To align yourself to the Deli Spices Code of Conduct

To align yourself to the Deli Spices Value System and Workplace Values

To be an example to others through “People Passion Innovation” lifestyle, putting people first then you! “Empty your cup”, to hear and understand needs!

To create and implement a skills development plan for yourself which will improve your functional competence

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

Thrives in a growing own business, strategist and never give up high endachiever.- Self-starter, self-positive, entrepreneurial and self-disciplined person

Loves to work with people and puts him/herself last and empower team

Obsessions with adding value to customers and colleagues

Is a team player who embraces a common business agenda

Attention to detail, hungry to steal market-share

Must be pleasant, vibey and loves people, a good listener.

Confident to engage customers on difficult issues with a solution attitude

Is process orientated and sticks to SOP’s

Is goal driven and can multi-task

Has a high degree of ethics and actively promotes the Company’s valuesystem- Has a mind set of “Finishing today’s work, today” and meets deadlines

Has a balanced persona which is perceived as “firm, friendly and fair

QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS LEVEL:

Essential

Matric Certificate

1 – 2 years relevant selling experience

Syspro working experience would be advantageous

Some form of ingredients/butchery or HMR knowledge will be advantageous

Competent in MS Office, Word, Excel

About The Employer:

