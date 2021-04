Temp General Worker (Centurion) – Ref 20663

Join this pharmaceuticals company on a temporary contract!

Duties & Responsibilities

Provide general assistance in the Cosmetics department.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Matric

MUST reside in or near Centurion

Must be available immediately

Package & Remuneration

R4 300 p.m.

Desired Skills:

general worker

Pack Goods

Packing

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Learn more/Apply for this position