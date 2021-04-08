Top 3 dominate global online marketplace

Online marketplaces around the world enjoyed stratospheric growth in 2020, according to data from ComprarAcciones.com, with the top 100 online marketplaces globally posting sales worth $2,67-trillion.

Compared to 2019, that marked a 29% increase in gross merchandise volume (GMV) against 25% for non-marketplace sites.

Based on data from eMarketer, total eCommerce sales worldwide surged 27,6% in 2020 to $4,28-trillion. In contrast, worldwide retail sales, both online and offline fell by 3% to $23,84-trillion.

The top 100 marketplace sites accounted for 95% of global online marketplace sales in 2020. They held a 62% share of worldwide digital sales. Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall, as well as Amazon, accounted for close to two-thirds share of online marketplace GMV.

Fifty-two of the top 100 marketplace sites were based in North America, while 22 were in Asia and 19 in Europe. Fifty of North America’s sites were US-based and together, they posted a 41,7% increase in annual sales.

Amazon took the lead, with a total of $475-billion in annual GMV. Marketplace sales accounted for 60% of this total. All in all, Amazon had a close to one-third share of all US eCommerce sales.

eBay was second with $100-billion in GMV, up by 17% year-over-year (YoY), while Walmart was third with $92-billion. In total, US-based marketplaces posted $667-billion in sales in 2020, with 55% median sales from mobile devices.

Globally, the US was the second-largest eCommerce market in 2020, with a 44% increase in sales to $861,12-billion. China took the lead with $1,495-trillion, up by 14,5%. Its leading online retailers Taobao, Tmall and JD.com accounted for more than 80% of China’s 2020 online purchases.