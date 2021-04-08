Top 3 dominate global online marketplace

Apr 8, 2021

Online marketplaces around the world enjoyed stratospheric growth in 2020, according to data from ComprarAcciones.com, with the top 100 online marketplaces globally posting sales worth $2,67-trillion.
Compared to 2019, that marked a 29% increase in gross merchandise volume (GMV) against 25% for non-marketplace sites.
Based on data from eMarketer, total eCommerce sales worldwide surged 27,6% in 2020 to $4,28-trillion. In contrast, worldwide retail sales, both online and offline fell by 3% to $23,84-trillion.
The top 100 marketplace sites accounted for 95% of global online marketplace sales in 2020. They held a 62% share of worldwide digital sales. Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall, as well as Amazon, accounted for close to two-thirds share of online marketplace GMV.
Fifty-two of the top 100 marketplace sites were based in North America, while 22 were in Asia and 19 in Europe. Fifty of North America’s sites were US-based and together, they posted a 41,7% increase in annual sales.
Amazon took the lead, with a total of $475-billion in annual GMV. Marketplace sales accounted for 60% of this total. All in all, Amazon had a close to one-third share of all US eCommerce sales.
eBay was second with $100-billion in GMV, up by 17% year-over-year (YoY), while Walmart was third with $92-billion. In total, US-based marketplaces posted $667-billion in sales in 2020, with 55% median sales from mobile devices.
Globally, the US was the second-largest eCommerce market in 2020, with a 44% increase in sales to $861,12-billion. China took the lead with $1,495-trillion, up by 14,5%. Its leading online retailers Taobao, Tmall and JD.com accounted for more than 80% of China’s 2020 online purchases.