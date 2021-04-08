Warehouse and Distribution Manager – Bellville South, Cape Town
Purpose of the job
To ensure operational efficiencies and optimization levels are achieved in the warehouse and distribution environment whilst maintaining alignment with business operations.
REQUIREMENTS
Matric
Diploma in Warehouse Management / Distribution / Logistics (NQF 6) (Minimum)
Bachelor’s Degree in Warehouse Management / Distribution / Logistics (NQF 7)- Advantageous
5 years’ experience in Warehouse or Distribution / Logistics in a Manufacturing environment of which up to 3 years should be at Supervisory level
Computer Literacy (MS Office Suite; other relevant discipline-specific software programs)
Knowledge of Warehousing and Distribution processes and procedures
Communication skills (both verbal and written)
RESPONSIBILITIES
Warehouse and distribution management
Stock management and control
Compliance
Customer Service Management
Staff supervision
Cost and financial control
Attractive package to be discussed with shortlisted candidates.
If you have not heard back from me within 2 weeks of applying, you should consider your application unsuccessful.
To apply forward your updated CV in PDF or Word document together with your relevant qualifications and ID to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Warehouse Management
- Distribution
- Supply Chain Management
- Personnel Management
- People Management
- Operations and Logistics
- Warehouse Management Systems
- Warehouse logistics
- Distribution Planning
- Logistics Management
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree