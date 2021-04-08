Warehouse and Distribution Manager

Warehouse and Distribution Manager – Bellville South, Cape Town

Purpose of the job

To ensure operational efficiencies and optimization levels are achieved in the warehouse and distribution environment whilst maintaining alignment with business operations.

REQUIREMENTS

Matric

Diploma in Warehouse Management / Distribution / Logistics (NQF 6) (Minimum)

Bachelor’s Degree in Warehouse Management / Distribution / Logistics (NQF 7)- Advantageous

5 years’ experience in Warehouse or Distribution / Logistics in a Manufacturing environment of which up to 3 years should be at Supervisory level

Computer Literacy (MS Office Suite; other relevant discipline-specific software programs)

Knowledge of Warehousing and Distribution processes and procedures

Communication skills (both verbal and written)

RESPONSIBILITIES

Warehouse and distribution management

Stock management and control

Compliance

Customer Service Management

Staff supervision

Cost and financial control

Attractive package to be discussed with shortlisted candidates.

If you have not heard back from me within 2 weeks of applying, you should consider your application unsuccessful.

To apply forward your updated CV in PDF or Word document together with your relevant qualifications and ID to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Warehouse Management

Distribution

Supply Chain Management

Personnel Management

People Management

Operations and Logistics

Warehouse Management Systems

Warehouse logistics

Distribution Planning

Logistics Management

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

