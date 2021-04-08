Wet Services Technologist

Performing design and project engineering functions on various and multiple projects within the Wet Services department. Responsibilities will include design (BIM, REVIT and CAD), planning, organisation and control of complex projects, engaging with team members and commercial contract administration.
Key Responsibilities:
- Project engineering
- Client and professional team liaison
- Project scope monitoring
- System Design and modelling (BIM, REVIT and CAD)
- Drafting tender documents (incl BOQ’s) and managing of the tender process
- Contractor and contract management (Wet Services)
- Quality control and conducting site inspections, issuing regular site inspection reports, defects notices and site instructions
- Cost control (related to Wet Services only)
- Trouble shooting on existing installations
- Site Supervision and construction monitoring
- Resource planning
- Commercial contract administration
Qualifications Required:
- Must have a N Dip/BTech, in Mechanical Engineering or relevant qualification
- Must have 3-5 years working experience within the consulting engineering industry
- Must have experience related to Wet Services design
- Must be BIM, REVIT and CAD literate and capable
Desired Skills:
- wet services
- ECSA
- Revit
- BIM
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- Engineering Council of South Africa