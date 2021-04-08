Wet Services Technologist

Performing design and project engineering functions on various and multiple projects within the Wet Services department. Responsibilities will include design (BIM, REVIT and CAD), planning, organisation and control of complex projects, engaging with team members and commercial contract administration.

Key Responsibilities:

Project engineering

Client and professional team liaison

Project scope monitoring

System Design and modelling (BIM, REVIT and CAD)

Drafting tender documents (incl BOQ’s) and managing of the tender process

Contractor and contract management (Wet Services)

Quality control and conducting site inspections, issuing regular site inspection reports, defects notices and site instructions

Cost control (related to Wet Services only)

Trouble shooting on existing installations

Site Supervision and construction monitoring

Resource planning

Commercial contract administration

Qualifications Required:

Must have a N Dip/BTech, in Mechanical Engineering or relevant qualification

Must have 3-5 years working experience within the consulting engineering industry

Must have experience related to Wet Services design

Must be BIM, REVIT and CAD literate and capable

Desired Skills:

wet services

ECSA

Revit

BIM

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

Engineering Council of South Africa

