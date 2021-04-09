Accountant

Accountant

Johannesburg North

Are you an Accountant who enjoys being in a creative industry? Then this is the position for you!

Our client, who is a major role player in the creative industry is looking for an Accountant to join their finance team.

Job Description:

The candidate will be responsible for the full accounting function, responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Billing and collections.

Journals and general ledger recons.

Statutory submissions.

Budgeting.

Minimum Requirements:

BCom

Minimum 3 years’ experience.

Debtors experience is essential.

Sage Evolution experience will be beneficial.

N Vison experience will secure.

