Accountant at Business Partners

We are looking for someone who will be able to fulfil the following requirements:

Take responsibility for the monthly, quarterly and year end internal and external financial reporting. This would include, but not limited to:

Preparation of month end journals.

Preparation and or review of monthly financial results and responding to related queries

Review of monthly account reconciliations and resolving of reconciling items;

Preparation of monthly cash flow forecasts;

Assisting in the annual budget process; and

Liaison with external auditors as part of the preparation of annual financial statements, in accordance with IFRS

Payment processing.

Contribute to the improvement of reporting and internal control processes.

Monitor tax related matters including tax administration.

Perform ad-hoc tasks as and when the need arises.

The successful candidate should have:

B Com Accounting Honours.

Between 3 to 5 years’ experience in a similar position which includes financial statements preparation experience.

Very strong skills in Excel.

Professional accreditation will be an added advantage, preferably AGA (SA) or CIMA.

Previous use of SAP will be advantageous.

The successful candidate needs to have acquired and displayed the following behavioural competencies:

The ability to work with People

Writing and Reporting skills

Analytical skills

Planning and Organising skills

The ability to think independently and make decisions.

The successful candidate needs to be a problem solver, possess high levels of attention to detail and have a hands-on approach.

Desired Skills:

Reporting

Writing

Analysis

Reconciliation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial / Project Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Business Partners Limited is South Africa’s leading specialist risk financier for small and medium enterprises. We are passionate about funding, supporting and mentoring entrepreneurs, or as we like to call them, the square pegs in a sea of round holes.

We are offering an exciting career opportunity to an Accountant at our offices based in Houghton Estate, Johannesburg.

*noun: The exceptional few who see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be

