Actuarial Analyst

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for an Actuarial Analyst to be based in the Centurion area.

Requirements:

Honour’s degree in Mathematics or Actuarial Science

At least four actuarial board exemptions / exam passes through the Actuarial Society of South Africa or equivalent actuarial society

Additional business qualifications are an added advantage

3-5 years of insurance actuarial reserving and capital experience

Proven proficiency in actuarial concepts/methodologies

Extensive knowledge of Excel and VBA programming are an added advantage

Knowledge of other Microsoft Office packages (e.g. Word, Power-Point)

Ability to communicate actuarial concepts to non-specialists

KPAs:

Perform data analysis work in preparation for all calculations

Perform budget variance analysis on reserves and prepare variance commentary

Prepare reserves required for budget purposes

Perform data analysis work in preparation for all calculations

Assist the unit head with asset and liability modelling, ORSA solvency projections and stress/scenario testing

Liaise with the actuarial external services providers

Prepare information for related ERP KPI metrics

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position