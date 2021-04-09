Actuarial Analyst

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for an Actuarial Analyst to be based in the Centurion area.

Requirements:

  • Honour’s degree in Mathematics or Actuarial Science
  • At least four actuarial board exemptions / exam passes through the Actuarial Society of South Africa or equivalent actuarial society
  • Additional business qualifications are an added advantage
  • 3-5 years of insurance actuarial reserving and capital experience
  • Proven proficiency in actuarial concepts/methodologies
  • Extensive knowledge of Excel and VBA programming are an added advantage
  • Knowledge of other Microsoft Office packages (e.g. Word, Power-Point)
  • Ability to communicate actuarial concepts to non-specialists

KPAs:

  • Perform data analysis work in preparation for all calculations
  • Perform budget variance analysis on reserves and prepare variance commentary
  • Prepare reserves required for budget purposes
  • Assist the unit head with asset and liability modelling, ORSA solvency projections and stress/scenario testing
  • Liaise with the actuarial external services providers
  • Prepare information for related ERP KPI metrics

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

