Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for an Actuarial Analyst to be based in the Centurion area.
Requirements:
- Honour’s degree in Mathematics or Actuarial Science
- At least four actuarial board exemptions / exam passes through the Actuarial Society of South Africa or equivalent actuarial society
- Additional business qualifications are an added advantage
- 3-5 years of insurance actuarial reserving and capital experience
- Proven proficiency in actuarial concepts/methodologies
- Extensive knowledge of Excel and VBA programming are an added advantage
- Knowledge of other Microsoft Office packages (e.g. Word, Power-Point)
- Ability to communicate actuarial concepts to non-specialists
KPAs:
- Perform data analysis work in preparation for all calculations
- Perform budget variance analysis on reserves and prepare variance commentary
- Prepare reserves required for budget purposes
- Assist the unit head with asset and liability modelling, ORSA solvency projections and stress/scenario testing
- Liaise with the actuarial external services providers
- Prepare information for related ERP KPI metrics
