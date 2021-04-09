Automation Test / QA Lead at Parvana

Automation Test / QA Lead (Parvana)
About the Client:
- Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.
They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.
Responsibilities:
- Leading software testing discipline.
- Establishing QA discipline as an integral component of the SDLC.
- Primary contact for all matters related to QA.
- Testing software and defining and executing test cases.
- Ascertaining quality software with low incidence of bugs.
- Maintaining and supporting existing systems.
- Implementing and managing software testing process and tooling.
- Planning, managing and measuring the QA discipline.
- Identifying the correct tools and QA process.
- Preparing and reviewing test plans.
- Leading Continuous Improvement in the software testing team.
- Participating in the Scrum process.
- Participating in sprint planning.
- Updating task status on Azure DevOps continuously.
- Working with the test team to develop personal development and training plans.
Qualifications:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification would be preferred
Skills / Experience:
- 7 yearsâ€™ experience in the Full Software Quality Assurance Lifecycle.
- 2 yearsâ€™ experience in a Management/Team Leadership role – Building and managing QA teams, able to recognise and bring out the best in the team.
- Demonstrable experience in manual and automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment.
- Experience of modern QA automation and monitoring tools.
- Functional and non-functional testing experience.
- Strong technical skills – comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g. an API.
- Must have experience testing web applications and API’s.
- Comfortable writing and debugging code.
- Experience of working with teams following an Agile methodology.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]