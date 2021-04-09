Automation Test / QA Lead at Parvana

About the Client:

Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.

They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.

Responsibilities:

Leading software testing discipline.

Establishing QA discipline as an integral component of the SDLC.

Primary contact for all matters related to QA.

Testing software and defining and executing test cases.

Ascertaining quality software with low incidence of bugs.

Maintaining and supporting existing systems.

Implementing and managing software testing process and tooling.

Planning, managing and measuring the QA discipline.

Identifying the correct tools and QA process.

Preparing and reviewing test plans.

Leading Continuous Improvement in the software testing team.

Participating in the Scrum process.

Participating in sprint planning.

Updating task status on Azure DevOps continuously.

Working with the test team to develop personal development and training plans.

Qualifications:

Relevant Tertiary Qualification would be preferred

Skills / Experience:

7 yearsâ€™ experience in the Full Software Quality Assurance Lifecycle.

2 yearsâ€™ experience in a Management/Team Leadership role – Building and managing QA teams, able to recognise and bring out the best in the team.

Demonstrable experience in manual and automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment.

Experience of modern QA automation and monitoring tools.

Functional and non-functional testing experience.

Strong technical skills – comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g. an API.

Must have experience testing web applications and API’s.

Comfortable writing and debugging code.

Experience of working with teams following an Agile methodology.

