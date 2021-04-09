Automation Test / QA Lead at Parvana

Apr 9, 2021

Automation Test / QA Lead (Parvana)

About the Client:

  • Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.
    They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.

Responsibilities:

  • Leading software testing discipline.

  • Establishing QA discipline as an integral component of the SDLC.

  • Primary contact for all matters related to QA.

  • Testing software and defining and executing test cases.

  • Ascertaining quality software with low incidence of bugs.

  • Maintaining and supporting existing systems.

  • Implementing and managing software testing process and tooling.

  • Planning, managing and measuring the QA discipline.

  • Identifying the correct tools and QA process.

  • Preparing and reviewing test plans.

  • Leading Continuous Improvement in the software testing team.

  • Participating in the Scrum process.

  • Participating in sprint planning.

  • Updating task status on Azure DevOps continuously.

  • Working with the test team to develop personal development and training plans.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification would be preferred

Skills / Experience:

  • 7 yearsâ€™ experience in the Full Software Quality Assurance Lifecycle.
  • 2 yearsâ€™ experience in a Management/Team Leadership role – Building and managing QA teams, able to recognise and bring out the best in the team.
  • Demonstrable experience in manual and automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment.
  • Experience of modern QA automation and monitoring tools.
  • Functional and non-functional testing experience.
  • Strong technical skills – comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g. an API.
  • Must have experience testing web applications and API’s.
  • Comfortable writing and debugging code.
  • Experience of working with teams following an Agile methodology.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position