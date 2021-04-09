BI/BU Operations Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Data Analytics and Data Science Consulting Firm seeks the expertise of a BI/BU Operations Manager with strong commercial acumen to run the Business Unit while coordinating project resources. The ideal candidate must preferably be Microsoft BI Certified, have intimate knowledge and application of modern BI/DW (Azure Cloud) and/or traditional BI/DW implementations, Project & Client Management and able to effectively engage a [URL Removed] BI Certified – preferably.

Intimate knowledge and application of modern BI/DW (Azure Cloud) and/or traditional BI/DW implementations.

Project and Client Management.

Management of a Business Unit and project resources.

Ability to engage in a team.

Internal/External Communication Critical.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

