Board Secretary at National Research Foundation

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports, promotes and advances research and human capacity development through the funding of research, custodianship of national research facilities and science engagement. The NRF supports all fields of research including natural sciences, engineering, technology development, social sciences, humanities and indigenous knowledge systems. The NRF strives for world-class research, a transformed society and a sustainable environment.

The Corporate Office based in Pretoria seeks to appoint a qualified and dynamic individual for the position of Board Secretary.

Key Responsibilities:- Provide Secretarial and Administrative support to the NRF Board and Board Sub Committees, the Corporate Executive and Directors Forum. Ensure that the NRF Board is in compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements. Provide governance support to the NRF Board, the Corporate Executive and the NRF Directors Forum. Establish effective networking systems to the advantage of the NRF Board, CEO andCorporate Executive. Coordinate and ensure professional liaison between the NRF, Government, Parliament and key stakeholders. Overseeing and managing the planning, co-ordination and logistical arrangements of meetings and ensuring follow-through on Board and Committee resolutions. * Manage the budgets and expenses of cost centers of the CorporateSecretariat in line with legislative prescripts and financial policies of the NRF.

Key Requirements:- An appropriate Bachelorâ€™s degree in Law Chartered Secretariat Southern Africa (CSSA) qualification will be an added advantage. At least five (5) yearsâ€™ experience as Board /Corporate Secretary within a corporate or public sector. Excellent knowledge of corporate governance including governance and compliance prescripts as well as relevant legislation. Ability to interpret and apply policies. Proven experience and ability to interact with people at different levels including senior government officials. Sound computer literacy and proficiency in minute writing. People and financial management skills. Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Ability to work in high pressure environment. Good organisational, planning and prioritising skills. Sound corporate and commercial legal knowledge. * Ability to identify and handle confidential matters and maintain confidentiality.

