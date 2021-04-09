Branch Admin & Sales Manager

A well-established mining equipment company based in Lydenburg is looking for a Branch Admin and Sales Manager.

Salary is between R550,000 and R600,000 cost to company, per annum. Benefits include medical aid and provident fund.

Responsibilities

Service existing customers across the range of products for all related capital and aftermarket business.

Develop and monitor sales strategies to maintain and grow turnover.

Monitor customer base and seek new profitable sales opportunities.

Respond to break-downs and standing machines.

Understand the sales demand from each customer, by product line.

Establish sales targets and goals for the sales team and monitor performance.

Provide continuous after sales service to ensure the product delivers to their expectations, implement and manage any necessary product support initiatives required.

Ensure proper sales and invoicing control in accordance with the customer instructions.

Manage all customer debt and outstanding debtors on a monthly basis.

Manage overhead costs in line with budget, optimise and reduce where possible.

Ensure required spares are readily available for service team, implement strategies to remedy any machine that requires intervention.

Monitor warranty status on all machines.

Oversee Site safety files, maintain and issue in accordance with mine requirements.

Quality management of material outputs.

Assist the Branch Manager with salary related queries and information.

Review training needs of the branch personnel, prioritise and motivate as needed.

Assisting with disciplinary matters

Manage safety and security in the workplace.

All related administration and reports

Requirements

Experience in a similar environment

Business, Sales and Marketing or similar qualification would be an advantage

Computer literate

Own vehicle and valid drivers license

This job may be removed before it expires. If you have not heard from us within two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Sales

Management

