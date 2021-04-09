Branch Manager at Miro Distribution

Apr 9, 2021

  • Achieve sales targets set out for Branch
  • Oversee and take responsibility for branch administration functions
  • Ensure the branch budgets are maintained and managed
  • Broaden customer base by searching for new customers
  • Add value to customers by providing working solutions for their projects- Educate the industry on the features and advantages of using our products
  • Manage, equip and educate the Team to ensure they deliver on expectations
  • 2 years of experience in managing and leading a team
  • Experience with CRM system e.g. SAP or similar
  • Experience in the IT/ICT Industry
  • Grade 12/Matric Certificate
  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Computer Literate
  • Proficient in Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint
  • Demonstrate strong work ethics
  • Show ability to communicate effectively
  • Possess strong interpersonal skills- Possess Problem-Solving skills
  • Must be a team player
  • Deadline driven

Desired Skills:

  • Customer Service
  • Sales
  • Branch Management
  • Team Management
  • Achieve Sales Targets

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

MiRO is a leading distributor of technologies such as Wireless Broadband, Wi-Fi, Networking, Routing, VoIP, IoT, Fibre, Access Control and IP Video. We supply only best-of-breed products, providing strong after-sales service, technical support, internationally certified trainings, as well as finance solutions to our customers.

