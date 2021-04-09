Branch Manager at Miro Distribution

- Achieve sales targets set out for Branch
- Oversee and take responsibility for branch administration functions
- Ensure the branch budgets are maintained and managed
- Broaden customer base by searching for new customers
- Add value to customers by providing working solutions for their projects- Educate the industry on the features and advantages of using our products
- Manage, equip and educate the Team to ensure they deliver on expectations
- 2 years of experience in managing and leading a team
- Experience with CRM system e.g. SAP or similar
- Experience in the IT/ICT Industry
- Grade 12/Matric Certificate
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Computer Literate
- Proficient in Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint
- Demonstrate strong work ethics
- Show ability to communicate effectively
- Possess strong interpersonal skills- Possess Problem-Solving skills
- Must be a team player
- Deadline driven
Desired Skills:
- Customer Service
- Sales
- Branch Management
- Team Management
- Achieve Sales Targets
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
MiRO is a leading distributor of technologies such as Wireless Broadband, Wi-Fi, Networking, Routing, VoIP, IoT, Fibre, Access Control and IP Video. We supply only best-of-breed products, providing strong after-sales service, technical support, internationally certified trainings, as well as finance solutions to our customers.