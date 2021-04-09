Branch Manager at Miro Distribution

Achieve sales targets set out for Branch

Oversee and take responsibility for branch administration functions

Ensure the branch budgets are maintained and managed

Broaden customer base by searching for new customers

Add value to customers by providing working solutions for their projects- Educate the industry on the features and advantages of using our products

Manage, equip and educate the Team to ensure they deliver on expectations

2 years of experience in managing and leading a team

Experience with CRM system e.g. SAP or similar

Experience in the IT/ICT Industry

Grade 12/Matric Certificate

Relevant tertiary qualification

Computer Literate

Proficient in Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Demonstrate strong work ethics

Show ability to communicate effectively

Possess strong interpersonal skills- Possess Problem-Solving skills

Must be a team player

Deadline driven

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

Sales

Branch Management

Team Management

Achieve Sales Targets

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

MiRO is a leading distributor of technologies such as Wireless Broadband, Wi-Fi, Networking, Routing, VoIP, IoT, Fibre, Access Control and IP Video. We supply only best-of-breed products, providing strong after-sales service, technical support, internationally certified trainings, as well as finance solutions to our customers.

Learn more/Apply for this position