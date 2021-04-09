Business Systems Analyst – Sales Integration at Ntice Search

My client, a well known FMCG company, is looking for a Business Systems Analyst to form part of the ongoing development of their sales, integration and retail environments. You will work closely with functional leaders, organizational units, and subject matter experts to identify, develop and deploy new business processes. This role is part project management, part business systems analyst. Requirements:

Ensure solution enhancement and continuous improvement

Investigation and implementation of appropriate Sales, POS, Retail solutions, and scanning solutions according to business requirements

Analysis of existing customised application configuration and development

Integration investigation, configuration and specification to SAP and non-SAP systems

Perform User Support where applicable

Complete regular internal system audits and prepare for upgrades

Implementation and testing of support packs and notes

Provide outputs for auditing requests

Manage data feeds and other integrations

Coordinate the evaluation, scope and completion of new development requests

Compilation of functional specifications for application developments with vendor

Knowledge of business operations are maintained to ensure solution development is in alignment with business objectives and processes

Assist business analysts to identify business process improvement opportunities

Work closely with developers to develop appropriate enhancements where applicable

Research new technology and functionality of implemented applications

Perform functional application design to support the relevant business processes

Perform detail application configuration and documentation

Prepare functional specifications for application development

Quality assures application configuration and development

Play key role in multiple project environments

Testing configured solutions and designs

Training of applicable area

Requirements:

Relevant post matric qualification

Previous experience working in a SCRUM or agile environment preferred

Proven knowledge of the POS and Retail environment and an appropriate system solution

Basic configuration and development experience in SAP SD modules

Excellent knowledge of database structures and general database management

SAP and non-SAP Integration essential

API and Apigee knowledge advantageous

PI knowledge advantageous

Strong presence and ability to interact with all levels of users and management

Mentors team/support members in technology and delivery of applications

S/4 HANA experience advantageous

