Business Systems Analyst – Sales Integration at Ntice Search

My client, a well known FMCG company, is looking for a Business Systems Analyst to form part of the ongoing development of their sales, integration and retail environments. You will work closely with functional leaders, organizational units, and subject matter experts to identify, develop and deploy new business processes. This role is part project management, part business systems analyst. Requirements:
- Ensure solution enhancement and continuous improvement
- Investigation and implementation of appropriate Sales, POS, Retail solutions, and scanning solutions according to business requirements
- Analysis of existing customised application configuration and development
- Integration investigation, configuration and specification to SAP and non-SAP systems
- Perform User Support where applicable
- Complete regular internal system audits and prepare for upgrades
- Implementation and testing of support packs and notes
- Provide outputs for auditing requests
- Manage data feeds and other integrations
- Coordinate the evaluation, scope and completion of new development requests
- Compilation of functional specifications for application developments with vendor
- Knowledge of business operations are maintained to ensure solution development is in alignment with business objectives and processes
- Assist business analysts to identify business process improvement opportunities
- Work closely with developers to develop appropriate enhancements where applicable
- Research new technology and functionality of implemented applications
- Analysis of existing customised application configuration and development
- Perform functional application design to support the relevant business processes
- Perform detail application configuration and documentation
- Prepare functional specifications for application development
- Quality assures application configuration and development
- Play key role in multiple project environments
- Testing configured solutions and designs
- Training of applicable area
Requirements:
- Relevant post matric qualification
- Previous experience working in a SCRUM or agile environment preferred
- Proven knowledge of the POS and Retail environment and an appropriate system solution
- Basic configuration and development experience in SAP SD modules
- Excellent knowledge of database structures and general database management
- SAP and non-SAP Integration essential
- API and Apigee knowledge advantageous
- PI knowledge advantageous
- Strong presence and ability to interact with all levels of users and management
- Mentors team/support members in technology and delivery of applications
- S/4 HANA experience advantageous