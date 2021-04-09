C# / SharePoint Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established IT company, is looking for a C# / SharePoint Developer to join their team. You will be responsible for the analysis, design, development, testing and implementation using C# and SharePoint. Duties:

Design, development and testing of applications

Responsible for regular communication throughout the development process

Implementation, testing and bug-fix functionality

Design and implementation of software projects using C# ASP.NET WebForms / MVC / Web API, SharePoint

Provide support to team and client

Design, build and maintain an efficient and readable C# code base

Ability to follow instructions as per the brief and flag any issues before project start date

Requirements:

2+ years of software development experience

Proficient in C#.Net / SharePoint and frameworks (Dev Express, Construct, Unity3D, Entity framework, various Bot frameworks)

Experience with HTML, JavaScript and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery, Kendu UI)

Mobile apps development using Ionic, Android Studio, Xamarin, Swift or equivalent

Proven experience with software design and web development

Proficient with relational databases and SQL (MS SQL and MY SQL)

Experience with web services development (SOAP, REST)

Strong Object-Oriented Programming, MVC, Design patterns and SOLID principles

Experience with servers and third-party services (Facebook, MS Azure)

Ability to test projects (UAT and Unit testing)

Knowledge of source code version control (Git / Azure DevOps)

Basic knowledge of web server set up (IIS / Apache)

PWA (Blazor framework, Wit and/or Watson AI) experience advantageous

