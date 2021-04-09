C# / SharePoint Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established IT company, is looking for a C# / SharePoint Developer to join their team. You will be responsible for the analysis, design, development, testing and implementation using C# and SharePoint. Duties:
- Design, development and testing of applications
- Responsible for regular communication throughout the development process
- Implementation, testing and bug-fix functionality
- Design and implementation of software projects using C# ASP.NET WebForms / MVC / Web API, SharePoint
- Provide support to team and client
- Design, build and maintain an efficient and readable C# code base
- Ability to follow instructions as per the brief and flag any issues before project start date
Requirements:
- 2+ years of software development experience
- Proficient in C#.Net / SharePoint and frameworks (Dev Express, Construct, Unity3D, Entity framework, various Bot frameworks)
- Experience with HTML, JavaScript and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery, Kendu UI)
- Mobile apps development using Ionic, Android Studio, Xamarin, Swift or equivalent
- Proven experience with software design and web development
- Proficient with relational databases and SQL (MS SQL and MY SQL)
- Experience with web services development (SOAP, REST)
- Strong Object-Oriented Programming, MVC, Design patterns and SOLID principles
- Experience with servers and third-party services (Facebook, MS Azure)
- Ability to test projects (UAT and Unit testing)
- Knowledge of source code version control (Git / Azure DevOps)
- Basic knowledge of web server set up (IIS / Apache)
- PWA (Blazor framework, Wit and/or Watson AI) experience advantageous