Cash Centre Manager – Currency Management

Apr 9, 2021

Preference will be given to BBEEE candidates due to BEE requirements
Location: Durban

One will manage the cash operations for the organisation to ensure availability and integrity of banknotes to the various stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification – NQF 7 essential
  • Minimum of 8 – 10 Years of experience in a Cash Management environment 3 Years’ experience at management level
  • The ability to lead change
  • Stakeholder Management experience
  • Excellent Supply Chain Management experience in a complex, process driven environment

Desired Skills:

  • Cash Management
  • Cash Operations
  • Supply Chain Management
  • People leadership
  • Stakeholder Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A well-established and sought-after financial services concern.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Retirement Fund
  • Group Life Assurance
  • Study Benefits (Employees and Dependants of Employees)

