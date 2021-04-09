Cash Centre Manager – Currency Management

Preference will be given to BBEEE candidates due to BEE requirements
Location: Durban
One will manage the cash operations for the organisation to ensure availability and integrity of banknotes to the various stakeholders.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification – NQF 7 essential
- Minimum of 8 – 10 Years of experience in a Cash Management environment 3 Years’ experience at management level
- The ability to lead change
- Stakeholder Management experience
- Excellent Supply Chain Management experience in a complex, process driven environment
Desired Skills:
- Cash Management
- Cash Operations
- Supply Chain Management
- People leadership
- Stakeholder Management
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A well-established and sought-after financial services concern.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Retirement Fund
- Group Life Assurance
- Study Benefits (Employees and Dependants of Employees)