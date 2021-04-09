Cash Centre Manager – Currency Management

Preference will be given to BBEEE candidates due to BEE requirements

Location: Durban

One will manage the cash operations for the organisation to ensure availability and integrity of banknotes to the various stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification – NQF 7 essential

Minimum of 8 – 10 Years of experience in a Cash Management environment 3 Years’ experience at management level

The ability to lead change

Stakeholder Management experience

Excellent Supply Chain Management experience in a complex, process driven environment

Desired Skills:

Cash Management

Cash Operations

Supply Chain Management

People leadership

Stakeholder Management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A well-established and sought-after financial services concern.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Retirement Fund

Group Life Assurance

Study Benefits (Employees and Dependants of Employees)

Learn more/Apply for this position