Cloud Specialist at Ntice Search

My client, a dynamic IT company, is looking for a Cloud Specialist to evaluate the cloud readiness of legacy systems and planning, overseeing the migration of on-prem workloads to cloud providers (GCP, Azure and AWS). This role is a 6-month fixed-term contract. Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Certifications in public cloud (level of architect)

3 years of experience in cloud environments (GCP, Azure and AWS)

2+ years of hands-on technical experience in cloud solution design and architecture

Experience in public cloud environment (GCP, Azure and AWS)

Knowledge of cloud cost models

Experience in migration of on-prem workloads to cloud

Familiarity with industry standards, guidelines, and regulatory compliance requirements related to information security and cloud computing such as GDPR, ISO 27001, Cloud Security Alliance, NIST 800-53, PCI DSS, etc

Problem solving skills to solve problems effectively and creatively while maintaining a high level of flexibility, professionalism and integrity

Have a passion for new emerging technology in the cloud space

Ability to influence technical discussions and decisions

Ability to perform research and document and communicate the findings of their research

