Cloud Specialist

About the role

The primary focus of this position is to evaluate the cloud readiness of legacy systems and planning,overseeing the migration of on-prem workloads to cloud providers (GCP, Azure and AWS).

What we expect from you?

Experience in public cloud environment (GCP, Azure and AWS)

Knowledge of cloud cost models

Experience in migration of on-prem workloads to cloud

Familiarity with industry standards, guidelines, and regulatory compliance requirements related toinformation security and cloud computing such as GDPR, ISO 27001, Cloud Security Alliance, NIST 800-53,PCI DSS, etc

Problem solving skills to solve problems effectively and creatively while maintaining a high level of flexibility,professionalism and integrity

The individual should have a passion for new emerging technology in the cloud space

Ability to influence technical discussions and decisions

Ability to perform research and document and communicate the findings of their research

Excellent command of English

Higher education

Preferred Qualifications:

Three (3) years of experience in cloud environments (GCP, Azure and AWS)

2+ years of progressive hands-on technical experience in cloud solution design and architecture

Certifications in public cloud (level of architect)

Desired Skills:

Azure

Devops

AWS

