Cloud Specialist

About the role
The primary focus of this position is to evaluate the cloud readiness of legacy systems and planning,overseeing the migration of on-prem workloads to cloud providers (GCP, Azure and AWS).
What we expect from you?
- Experience in public cloud environment (GCP, Azure and AWS)
- Knowledge of cloud cost models
- Experience in migration of on-prem workloads to cloud
- Familiarity with industry standards, guidelines, and regulatory compliance requirements related toinformation security and cloud computing such as GDPR, ISO 27001, Cloud Security Alliance, NIST 800-53,PCI DSS, etc
- Problem solving skills to solve problems effectively and creatively while maintaining a high level of flexibility,professionalism and integrity
- The individual should have a passion for new emerging technology in the cloud space
- Ability to influence technical discussions and decisions
- Ability to perform research and document and communicate the findings of their research
- Excellent command of English
- Higher education
Preferred Qualifications:
- Three (3) years of experience in cloud environments (GCP, Azure and AWS)
- 2+ years of progressive hands-on technical experience in cloud solution design and architecture
- Certifications in public cloud (level of architect)
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Devops
- AWS