Commissioning Engineer: Laser Systems at Ntice Search

Xelvin is a Dutch consultancy company in engineering. Over the Last two years they have successfully helped 45 South Africans to a great job in the Netherlands. They help you from A to Z, VISA, working permit, finding housing, Dutch lessons, Bank account etc. They are searching for a Commissioning Engineer for a high-tech company in Eindhoven offering manufacturing solutions in the fields of machine tools, laser technology and electronics. In Eindhoven, the Service department is directly located at the customer. You will be responsible for the installation, commissioning, final testing and the service of components related to laser systems, an essential submodule of lithography systemsAre you the person we are looking for?Job Responsibilities

Starting up and commissioning the driver laser systems, according to instructions and regulations

Checking the system systematically, following the prescribed protocols

Performing test runs and adjusting the system settings

Identifying commissioning and malfunction issues

Systematic and analytical trouble shooting

Investigating problems and diagnosing and correcting faults in (complicated) installations

Carrying out machine safety checks and ensuring that the driver laser system complies with all safety regulations

Measuring and examining installed systems, using complex measuring equipment.

Making sure the system is running and fully operational before handing over to SAT

Ensuring that the entire system works to its specifications

Verifying that the systems have been commissioned correctly into a completely running system

Reporting progress or possible problems to Technical Coordinator or responsible office staff

Coaching and instructing less experienced engineers on performing the same tasks

Product development

Proposing possible product changes to simplify the commissioning, increase efficiency or to increase service possibilities

Reporting product improvements in additional documents

Giving feedback on received procedures

Administration

Writing test reports and filling in the respective documents

Timely reporting of hours worked and provided work in SIS

Correcting documentation and giving feedback to the respective department

Requirements:

A maximum of 3 to 5 years work experience within machine building industry coupled with experience in testing /commissioning

Minimum 3 Year Tertiary Qualification

Afrikaans first language is preferred

Middle-level/vocational education/national degree in mechatronics, mechanical, electronics and physics (Bachelor or master degree will be rejected)

Knowledge of machine building

Knowledge of commissioning techniques

Technical knowledge of laser products is a plus

Technical understanding of driver laser systems is a plus

A salary on offer is between R750 000 & R850 000 p.a. Above that you will receive an extra 20% shift allowance, paid overtime, travel allowance etc.

Employer & Job Benefits:

OT + Shift Allowance + Travel allowance etc

