Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Compliance and Ethics Officer, based in the Centurion area.
Requirements:
- LLB is a requirement
- A minimum of 5 years in the compliance environment of which at least 3 years has been in financial / banking services
- Working knowledge of Insurance Act 2017, Short-Term Insurance Act (STIA), Financial Sector Regulation Act, Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act (FAIS), Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA), King IV, Companies Act and PFMA is essential
- Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS qualification)
- Registered Member of the Compliance Institute of South Africa
- Admitted Attorney will be an advantage
- Good working knowledge of statutory and regulatory environment
- Excellent Microsoft Office skills
- In-depth knowledge of corporate governance issues
KPAs:
- Establish the compliance universe that has a direct bearing to the Corporation
- Development and implementation of an Ethics Programme and Framework
- Perform compliance & ethics reviews and assessments
- Provide compliance & ethics training and advisory services
- Liaises with regulatory and industry bodies on applicable regulations, laws and guidelines
- Report on the Corporations’ ethics management programmes to relevant governing bodies
- Compile a compliance report which will be submitted to the Risk Committee & Social & Ethics Committee and/or Audit Committee
- Assist with the completion of statutory returns
- Perform monitoring in accordance with PFMA, FAIS, Insurance Act, Short Term Insurance Act, Financial Sector Regulation Act, ECIC legislation, Companies Act, King IV and applicable rules under Twin Peaks
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.