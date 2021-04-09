Compliance and Ethics Officer

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Compliance and Ethics Officer, based in the Centurion area.

Requirements:

LLB is a requirement

A minimum of 5 years in the compliance environment of which at least 3 years has been in financial / banking services

Working knowledge of Insurance Act 2017, Short-Term Insurance Act (STIA), Financial Sector Regulation Act, Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act (FAIS), Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA), King IV, Companies Act and PFMA is essential

Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS qualification)

Registered Member of the Compliance Institute of South Africa

Admitted Attorney will be an advantage

Good working knowledge of statutory and regulatory environment

Excellent Microsoft Office skills

In-depth knowledge of corporate governance issues

KPAs:

Establish the compliance universe that has a direct bearing to the Corporation

Development and implementation of an Ethics Programme and Framework

Perform compliance & ethics reviews and assessments

Provide compliance & ethics training and advisory services

Liaises with regulatory and industry bodies on applicable regulations, laws and guidelines

Report on the Corporations’ ethics management programmes to relevant governing bodies

Compile a compliance report which will be submitted to the Risk Committee & Social & Ethics Committee and/or Audit Committee

Assist with the completion of statutory returns

Perform monitoring in accordance with PFMA, FAIS, Insurance Act, Short Term Insurance Act, Financial Sector Regulation Act, ECIC legislation, Companies Act, King IV and applicable rules under Twin Peaks

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

