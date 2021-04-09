Several Positions: Construction Manager, Construction Supervisor and technicians.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide supervisory oversight and coordinate construction activities
- Perform Supervisory Functions, verification, surveillances and observations
- Compile project Work Plans and Documentation
- Provide input on project and Construction activities
- Report and provide progress monitoring
- Manage supervisory aspects in accordance with the Works Information
- Perform supervisory administrative activities / functions
- Supervise the on-site work for the project within the framework of the project requirements with regard to safety, time and quality
- Perform constructability reviews and screening
- Prepare work plan and obtain the necessary approvals
- Review Contractor’s QCPs and Safety File
- Assist with solving construction process problems
Key Attributes:
- Knowledge of SAP
- +5 years Engineering and Construction experience
- Trade Test or NQF 6 built environment qualification or N4 plus Koeberg Power Plant experience
Physical Requirements:
- Must be able to meet physical demands of walking on construction sites and multiple building staircases.
- Speaking and hearing ability sufficient to communicate in person or over the telephone.
- Visual acuity to read words and numbers.
Desired Skills:
- Engineering and Construction experience
- NEC contracts
- Construction Site Management
- Constructability
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Building Project Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Engineering and project management company based in Western Cape.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Cost to company