Construction Manager

Apr 9, 2021

Several Positions: Construction Manager, Construction Supervisor and technicians.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Provide supervisory oversight and coordinate construction activities
  • Perform Supervisory Functions, verification, surveillances and observations
  • Compile project Work Plans and Documentation
  • Provide input on project and Construction activities
  • Report and provide progress monitoring
  • Manage supervisory aspects in accordance with the Works Information
  • Perform supervisory administrative activities / functions
  • Supervise the on-site work for the project within the framework of the project requirements with regard to safety, time and quality
  • Perform constructability reviews and screening
  • Prepare work plan and obtain the necessary approvals
  • Review Contractor’s QCPs and Safety File
  • Assist with solving construction process problems

Key Attributes:

  • Knowledge of SAP
  • +5 years Engineering and Construction experience
  • Trade Test or NQF 6 built environment qualification or N4 plus Koeberg Power Plant experience

Physical Requirements:

  • Must be able to meet physical demands of walking on construction sites and multiple building staircases.
  • Speaking and hearing ability sufficient to communicate in person or over the telephone.
  • Visual acuity to read words and numbers.

Desired Skills:

  • Engineering and Construction experience
  • NEC contracts
  • Construction Site Management
  • Constructability

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Building Project Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Engineering and project management company based in Western Cape.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Cost to company

