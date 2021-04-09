Credit Controller

A well-established group of companies who manufacture and import specialised automotive and locomotive parts is in need of a well-spoken and no-nonsense Credit Controller who will take charge of the full credit control function for 3 entities within the group. As the sole Credit Controller, this will be no simple task. The required incumbent will be expected to be able to manage the debtors book of roughly R50 million and collections from both private and government clients. An incumbent who has previously had exposure to higher volumes will be best suited for this role. 8+ years’ experience in full function credit control secures. Tertiary qualification in Accounting will be given an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Credit Controlling

Debt Collection

Account Reconciliation

Credit Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

