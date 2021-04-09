Data Migration/Cloud Project Manager

Description:
Standard Snr PM Job Description, Proven track record and experience with BI/Application projects & Standard PM Qualification (PMBOK, Prince2, Scrum Master Certification, Agile certification, etc. applies)
Additional detail:
- PM must have experience in Data & Analytics and Data Management Projects
- The company currently store their data on APS and moving all data to AWS Cloud – however data migration to any cloud platform (e.g., Azure) experience is essential – experience with migration to AWS is a massive bonus
- Must manage a series of data projects
- Experience in data migration projects must also include experience with Enterprise data lakes, Enterprise Stores, Enterprise data warehousing
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful