Data Modeller (6-12 month contract)

Job Purpose To design and maintain data models/structures at both enterprise and system/application level . To persist data in an efficient and structured way to enable the value of the date to be unlocked . To create appropriate data and class structures that enable the flow of data between providers and consumers.
Job Responsibilities
- Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in Nedbank culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.
- Stay abreast of developments in the field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth.
- Understand and embrace the Nedbank vision and values, leading by example.
- Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes.
- Add value to Nedbank by supporting the implementation of new processes, policies and systems.
- Enable stakeholders to consume data in the most effective and efficient way through understanding and translating business stakeholder requirements into data requirements and optimal structures.
- Ensure aligned delivery of the requirements, translating stakeholder requirements into the physical implementation value chain.
- Identify opportunities for re-use and optimisation.
About The Employer:
Essential QualificationBachelor of Commerce Informatics orBachelor of Science: Information Systems / Computer Science orBsc EngineeringEssential CertificationsTOGAFDAMAMinimum Experience Level4+ Years experience in a Data Modelling role with the following
- Able to demonstrate practical experience in relational and dimensional modelling techniques, OO modelling experience also an advantage
- Experience using Infosphere Data Architect or any other Data Modelling Tool
- Experience with industry models such as IFW BFMDW
- Broad understanding of Data Management (DMBOK), systems development lifecycle methodologies and IT Architecture
- Relevant regulatory knowledge, and understanding of banking and financial services
- Experience in NOSql and other forms of database modelling advantageous