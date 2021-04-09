Data Modeller (6-12 month contract)

Job Purpose To design and maintain data models/structures at both enterprise and system/application level . To persist data in an efficient and structured way to enable the value of the date to be unlocked . To create appropriate data and class structures that enable the flow of data between providers and consumers.

Job Responsibilities

Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in Nedbank culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.

Stay abreast of developments in the field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth.

Understand and embrace the Nedbank vision and values, leading by example.

Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes.

Add value to Nedbank by supporting the implementation of new processes, policies and systems.

Enable stakeholders to consume data in the most effective and efficient way through understanding and translating business stakeholder requirements into data requirements and optimal structures.

Ensure aligned delivery of the requirements, translating stakeholder requirements into the physical implementation value chain.

Identify opportunities for re-use and optimisation.

About The Employer:

Essential QualificationBachelor of Commerce Informatics orBachelor of Science: Information Systems / Computer Science orBsc EngineeringEssential CertificationsTOGAFDAMAMinimum Experience Level4+ Years experience in a Data Modelling role with the following

Able to demonstrate practical experience in relational and dimensional modelling techniques, OO modelling experience also an advantage

Experience using Infosphere Data Architect or any other Data Modelling Tool

Experience with industry models such as IFW BFMDW

Broad understanding of Data Management (DMBOK), systems development lifecycle methodologies and IT Architecture

Relevant regulatory knowledge, and understanding of banking and financial services

Experience in NOSql and other forms of database modelling advantageous

