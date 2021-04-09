Debtors Administrator

An exciting opportunity for an experienced Debtors and Revenue Administrator exists in Somerset West

Duties:

– Gain an understanding of different revenue streams and contractual agreements.

– Processing of debtors’ invoices as instructed.

– Management of vendor portals

– Liaising with Ariba support and alike when invoices are not accepted/fail or PO’s change.

– Sending out of customer statements via email.

– Investigating requested credit/debit notes

– Ensure payments are received according to agreed terms for all customers.

– Runs weekly system-generated debtors age analysis reports for review.

– Reports on debtor status and outstanding invoices.

– Telephonic and email follow-up of any overdue accounts.

– Allocating Incoming receipts to customer accounts.

– Manage disputes with customers and ensure all queries / enquiries on customer accounts are addressed timeously.

– Engage and liaise with various Teams on their customer accounts that are overdue if unresolved.

– Keeping record of all correspondence and discussions relating to customers via telephone, fax and email.

– Preparation of month end journals applicable to revenue.

– Retrieves documentation and provides information for the auditors, as required during the annual audit.

– Provides back-up assistance to other members of the team on request from manager.

– Demonstrates willingness to assist colleagues with tasks to ensure smooth operations in finance.

Requirements:

Formal post-matric qualification: Degree/Diploma in Accounting or Business Administration (with accounting as a major subject).

Minimum 2 years Debtors experience.

Competent in Xero or similar cloud accounting system

Knowledge of SAP Ariba or similar is very beneficial.

Fluent in English & Afrikaans (reading, writing and verbal)

Proven interpersonal skills with ability to effectively communicate at all levels within an organisation.

Excellent communication skills- verbal and written.

Professional personal and telephone manner.

Strong attention to detail

Must be a self-starter with a high sense of personal ownership

One of the leading industrial IoT firms, developing AI-augmented solutions within the digital productivity, workplace safety and employee healthcare sectors.

