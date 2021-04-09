Debtors Administrator

An exciting opportunity for an experienced Debtors and Revenue Administrator exists in Somerset West
Duties:
– Gain an understanding of different revenue streams and contractual agreements.
– Processing of debtors’ invoices as instructed.
– Management of vendor portals
– Liaising with Ariba support and alike when invoices are not accepted/fail or PO’s change.
– Sending out of customer statements via email.
– Investigating requested credit/debit notes
– Ensure payments are received according to agreed terms for all customers.
– Runs weekly system-generated debtors age analysis reports for review.
– Reports on debtor status and outstanding invoices.
– Telephonic and email follow-up of any overdue accounts.
– Allocating Incoming receipts to customer accounts.
– Manage disputes with customers and ensure all queries / enquiries on customer accounts are addressed timeously.
– Engage and liaise with various Teams on their customer accounts that are overdue if unresolved.
– Keeping record of all correspondence and discussions relating to customers via telephone, fax and email.
– Preparation of month end journals applicable to revenue.
– Retrieves documentation and provides information for the auditors, as required during the annual audit.
– Provides back-up assistance to other members of the team on request from manager.
– Demonstrates willingness to assist colleagues with tasks to ensure smooth operations in finance.
Requirements:
- Formal post-matric qualification: Degree/Diploma in Accounting or Business Administration (with accounting as a major subject).
- Minimum 2 years Debtors experience.
- Competent in Xero or similar cloud accounting system
- Knowledge of SAP Ariba or similar is very beneficial.
- Fluent in English & Afrikaans (reading, writing and verbal)
- Proven interpersonal skills with ability to effectively communicate at all levels within an organisation.
- Excellent communication skills- verbal and written.
- Professional personal and telephone manner.
- Strong attention to detail
- Must be a self-starter with a high sense of personal ownership
Desired Skills:
- Debtors
- SAP ARIBA
- Invoiving
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
One of the leading industrial IoT firms, developing AI-augmented solutions within the digital productivity, workplace safety and employee healthcare sectors.
Responsibilities: