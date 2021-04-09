Position Purpose:
- The DevOps Engineer role is there to create harmony and efficiency between the Software Development and the Hosting & Support Team.
- The DevOps Engineer understands the Software Development Lifecycle and has the responsibility to develop and implement CI/ CD processes.
- From an operations perspective, the DevOps Engineer needs to prepare the infrastructure where applications will be deployed and run, be it a cloud or on-premise deployment.
Minimum Requirements:
- IT related degree or diploma is preferable
- 3 years’ experience in a similar role
- Basic server hardware knowledge
- Comfortable in a Linux Administration environment
- PostgreSQL experience preferred
- Experience in deployment automation
- Experience in setting up and configuration cloud environments (Azure and/or AWS)
- Continuous learning and research mindset (self-starter)
- Strong problem-solving abilities
- Great communication skills
