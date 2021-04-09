DevOps engineer

Position Purpose:

The DevOps Engineer role is there to create harmony and efficiency between the Software Development and the Hosting & Support Team.

The DevOps Engineer understands the Software Development Lifecycle and has the responsibility to develop and implement CI/ CD processes.

From an operations perspective, the DevOps Engineer needs to prepare the infrastructure where applications will be deployed and run, be it a cloud or on-premise deployment.

Minimum Requirements:

IT related degree or diploma is preferable

3 years’ experience in a similar role

Basic server hardware knowledge

Comfortable in a Linux Administration environment

PostgreSQL experience preferred

Experience in deployment automation

Experience in setting up and configuration cloud environments (Azure and/or AWS)

Continuous learning and research mindset (self-starter)

Strong problem-solving abilities

Great communication skills

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position