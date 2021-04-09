Purpose:
- The incumbent will be a DevOps expert with experience working with both technology and operations specialists to define outcomes, and then using cutting-edge methodologies and tooling to solve operational challenges.
- The position reports to The Architecture Manager
Minimum Requirements:
- A suitable Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
- Work experience using Windows Server and Linux
- Work experience using Microsoft development technologies
- Work experience using Java
- Work experience as a full-stack developer
- Work experience using both JSON- and SOAP-based web services
- Work experience using both client-side and server-side technologies
Required minimum competencies:
- Problem solving
- Continuous integration
- Experience with a variety of systems development lifecycle methodologies
- Performance engineering and optimisation
- Infrastructure fundamentals
- Networking fundamentals
- Web technologies
- Software development
- Troubleshooting and debugging
- Containerisation experience
- Test automation
- Automated deployment
- Application and infrastructure monitoring
- Financial services experience
- Practical process automation experience
- Practical information security experience
Key Performance Areas:
- Operational excellence
- Technology execution
- Incident response
- Service and IT governance
- Compliance
- Research
Desired Skills:
- full-stack deveoper
- web based developer
- java
- windows server & linux
- microsoft development
- DevOps Engineering
- Site Reliability Engineering
- OpenStack
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The employer is a financial services provider. They have about 5000 employees and are very much on a growth trajectory.