Devops

Apr 9, 2021

Purpose:

  • The incumbent will be a DevOps expert with experience working with both technology and operations specialists to define outcomes, and then using cutting-edge methodologies and tooling to solve operational challenges.
  • The position reports to The Architecture Manager

Minimum Requirements:

  • A suitable Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
  • Work experience using Windows Server and Linux
  • Work experience using Microsoft development technologies
  • Work experience using Java
  • Work experience as a full-stack developer
  • Work experience using both JSON- and SOAP-based web services
  • Work experience using both client-side and server-side technologies

Required minimum competencies:

  • Problem solving
  • Continuous integration
  • Experience with a variety of systems development lifecycle methodologies
  • Performance engineering and optimisation
  • Infrastructure fundamentals
  • Networking fundamentals
  • Web technologies
  • Software development
  • Troubleshooting and debugging
  • Containerisation experience
  • Test automation
  • Automated deployment
  • Application and infrastructure monitoring
  • Financial services experience
  • Practical process automation experience
  • Practical information security experience

Key Performance Areas:

  • Operational excellence
  • Technology execution
  • Incident response
  • Service and IT governance
  • Compliance
  • Research

Desired Skills:

  • full-stack deveoper
  • web based developer
  • java
  • windows server & linux
  • microsoft development
  • DevOps Engineering
  • Site Reliability Engineering
  • OpenStack

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The employer is a financial services provider. They have about 5000 employees and are very much on a growth trajectory.

