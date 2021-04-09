Devops

Purpose:

The incumbent will be a DevOps expert with experience working with both technology and operations specialists to define outcomes, and then using cutting-edge methodologies and tooling to solve operational challenges.

The position reports to The Architecture Manager

Minimum Requirements:

A suitable Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

Work experience using Windows Server and Linux

Work experience using Microsoft development technologies

Work experience using Java

Work experience as a full-stack developer

Work experience using both JSON- and SOAP-based web services

Work experience using both client-side and server-side technologies

Required minimum competencies:

Problem solving

Continuous integration

Experience with a variety of systems development lifecycle methodologies

Performance engineering and optimisation

Infrastructure fundamentals

Networking fundamentals

Web technologies

Software development

Troubleshooting and debugging

Containerisation experience

Test automation

Automated deployment

Application and infrastructure monitoring

Financial services experience

Practical process automation experience

Practical information security experience

Key Performance Areas:

Operational excellence

Technology execution

Incident response

Service and IT governance

Compliance

Research

Desired Skills:

full-stack deveoper

web based developer

java

windows server & linux

microsoft development

DevOps Engineering

Site Reliability Engineering

OpenStack

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The employer is a financial services provider. They have about 5000 employees and are very much on a growth trajectory.

