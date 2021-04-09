Workflow / Document Management Software Sales Specialist required for Company based in Cape Town
Requirements:
Mins of 3 – 5 years Software Sales experience essential
Experience with Workflow and Document Management software would be preferred
Office Automation sales exp. preferred
Will be selling into existing client base, as well as hunting for new business
Must have a good track record
CTC – R35, 000 – R40, 000 plus commission
[Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Document management software
- workflow software
- sales
- software
- Office automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years