Workflow / Document Management Software Sales Specialist required for Company based in Cape Town

Requirements:

Mins of 3 – 5 years Software Sales experience essential

Experience with Workflow and Document Management software would be preferred

Office Automation sales exp. preferred

Will be selling into existing client base, as well as hunting for new business

Must have a good track record

CTC – R35, 000 – R40, 000 plus commission

Desired Skills:

Document management software

workflow software

sales

software

Office automation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

