Economic Development Associate (Employment Equity)

Are you absolutely passionate about Economic Development and the impact it can make in South Africa?

Is this you?

You have an absolute passion for community development, and you know the impact that an exceptional Economic Development program can make. You have excellent interpersonal skills, and you really excel in dealing with the communities that you work with.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

In this all-round, senior role you will take full responsibility for all ED and SED programs for the company’s five renewable energy power plants. You will be working closely with the implementing agent to ensure that all contractual agreements are met while driving the company’s overall ED strategy forward. It will also be your task to deal closely with the communities – dealing with any issues that arise.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be working for a leading international developer in the Renewable Energy sector with offices in the heart of Gqwegerha. A young, dynamic and driven team with the average age of 36 awaits you.

What you’ll need

Your relevant degree (Social Sciences and/or Development studies) coupled with a min of 5 years’ experience in Renewable Energy and community management are key for this role. The ability to speak Xhosa is a definite advantage. This is an employment equity role

What you’ll get

A young, dynamic learning environment with little red tape and a great mentor combined with a market related salary. A multi-cultural young and driven team that really gives you an opportunity to shine

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Tanja Faux on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

economic development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

