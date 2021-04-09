ENGINEERING SALES PEOPLE NEEDED for International Engineering Firm.
Must have prior Engineering Sales and come from an engineering company and background.
No chances, CV’s will be blocked.
All Engineering Sales
Desired Skills:
- Engineering
- bearings
- Mechanical Engineering
- Tools and Equipment
- Fasteners
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
- 5 to 10 years Other Architecture & Engineering
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus