Engineering Sales

ENGINEERING SALES PEOPLE NEEDED for International Engineering Firm.

Must have prior Engineering Sales and come from an engineering company and background.

No chances, CV’s will be blocked.

All Engineering Sales

Desired Skills:

Engineering

bearings

Mechanical Engineering

Tools and Equipment

Fasteners

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering

5 to 10 years Other Architecture & Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position