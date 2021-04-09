Environmental Specialist

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or Postgraduate Diploma in environmental management, or another relevant field

Master’s in environmental management would be advantageous.

2-3 years’ experience in an environmental management role

Strong problem-solving skills and self-starter, capable of executing programmes and projects from start to finish

Strong understanding of local and international trends on energy, water and waste management trends

Strong understanding of energy, water and waste measurement and metrics

Strong understanding of regulatory requirements regarding environmental management

Proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel

Responsibilities:

Oversee the implementation of the Company’s climate risk management framework

Contribute towards the Company’s overall understanding of environmental, social and governance through research and insights into the discipline

Implement science-based targets aligned to the Paris Agreement

Understand and be able to implement the ICMA green bond principles and use-of-proceeds framework

Manage the Company’s internal environmental management system, including knowledge of the ISO standards on environmental management and life cycle assessments

Provide guidance to the Company’s property management team to manage and implement the tenant sustainability management programme, including the green leasing framework and split incentive arrangements

Provide guidance to the Company’s asset management team regarding the integration of environmental factors into the Company’s investment processes and decision-making

Monitor the Company’s environmental management programmes to ensure that they are in accordance with the Group-level ESG strategy and environmental-related targets

Develop and manage ESG-related content for stakeholder engagement programmes and material (e.g. update and distribute green tenant guideline)

Assist in applying international sustainable reporting requirements, including SASB and TCFD, to our annual sustainability disclosure

Work with internal stakeholders to timeously gather and analyse environmental data and implement systems to track additional data

Work with internal stakeholders to timeously gather information relevant to the annual carbon footprint assessment

Prepare information for report back to the Management and Executive Committees and the Board regarding the Company’s environmental performance

