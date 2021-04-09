Environmental Specialist

Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or Postgraduate Diploma in environmental management, or another relevant field
- Master’s in environmental management would be advantageous.
- 2-3 years’ experience in an environmental management role
- Strong problem-solving skills and self-starter, capable of executing programmes and projects from start to finish
- Strong understanding of local and international trends on energy, water and waste management trends
- Strong understanding of energy, water and waste measurement and metrics
- Strong understanding of regulatory requirements regarding environmental management
- Proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel
Responsibilities:
- Oversee the implementation of the Company’s climate risk management framework
- Contribute towards the Company’s overall understanding of environmental, social and governance through research and insights into the discipline
- Implement science-based targets aligned to the Paris Agreement
- Understand and be able to implement the ICMA green bond principles and use-of-proceeds framework
- Manage the Company’s internal environmental management system, including knowledge of the ISO standards on environmental management and life cycle assessments
- Provide guidance to the Company’s property management team to manage and implement the tenant sustainability management programme, including the green leasing framework and split incentive arrangements
- Provide guidance to the Company’s asset management team regarding the integration of environmental factors into the Company’s investment processes and decision-making
- Monitor the Company’s environmental management programmes to ensure that they are in accordance with the Group-level ESG strategy and environmental-related targets
- Develop and manage ESG-related content for stakeholder engagement programmes and material (e.g. update and distribute green tenant guideline)
- Assist in applying international sustainable reporting requirements, including SASB and TCFD, to our annual sustainability disclosure
- Work with internal stakeholders to timeously gather and analyse environmental data and implement systems to track additional data
- Work with internal stakeholders to timeously gather information relevant to the annual carbon footprint assessment
- Prepare information for report back to the Management and Executive Committees and the Board regarding the Company’s environmental performance
