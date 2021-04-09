ESG Analyst

Minimum Requirements:
- LLB, or a Bachelor of Commerce (LLB) or Bachelor of Laws (LLB)
- 1-2 years’ experience as a professional advisor would be advantageous
- Strong problem-solving skills and ability to act as a self-starter, including applying knowledge and judgment to advise internal and external stakeholders regarding the Company’s ESG strategy
- Applying research and analytical skills to a wide range of ESG-related areas
- Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel
Responsibilities:
- Researching and sharing information internally on current and emerging trends in ESG as they relate to the real estate sector
- Assisting in coordinating the preparation of the Company’s ESG report, including gathering the information required for inclusion in the report
- Coordinating the internal ESG awareness campaign, including conducting training where required for staff and management
- Advising on the implementation of the Company’s ESG strategy regarding tenants and suppliers
- Coordinating the response to various ESG ratings agencies and sustainability-linked indices that are relevant to the Company throughout the year, including reporting back to the Company regarding the results thereof
- Coordinating the Company’s efforts to improve its scores in the ESG ratings agencies and sustainability-linked indices that the Company participates in
- Managing the content of the ESG sections of the website, and ensuring that the information presented therein remains up to date
- Preparing formal responses to institutional investors and funders when they send ESG-specific questionnaires for completion by the Company
- Keeping abreast of changes to the voting policies of Company’s key investors and major proxy voting agencies
- Coordinating internal efforts to improve the Company’s overall ESG performance and management of ESG-related risks and opportunities
- Manage the day-to-day administrative and operational requirements for the ESG department
- Monitor the implementation of the Company’s ethics management plan
