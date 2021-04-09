ESG Analyst

Apr 9, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • LLB, or a Bachelor of Commerce (LLB) or Bachelor of Laws (LLB)
  • 1-2 years’ experience as a professional advisor would be advantageous
  • Strong problem-solving skills and ability to act as a self-starter, including applying knowledge and judgment to advise internal and external stakeholders regarding the Company’s ESG strategy
  • Applying research and analytical skills to a wide range of ESG-related areas
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel

Responsibilities:

  • Researching and sharing information internally on current and emerging trends in ESG as they relate to the real estate sector
  • Assisting in coordinating the preparation of the Company’s ESG report, including gathering the information required for inclusion in the report
  • Coordinating the internal ESG awareness campaign, including conducting training where required for staff and management
  • Advising on the implementation of the Company’s ESG strategy regarding tenants and suppliers
  • Coordinating the response to various ESG ratings agencies and sustainability-linked indices that are relevant to the Company throughout the year, including reporting back to the Company regarding the results thereof
  • Coordinating the Company’s efforts to improve its scores in the ESG ratings agencies and sustainability-linked indices that the Company participates in
  • Managing the content of the ESG sections of the website, and ensuring that the information presented therein remains up to date
  • Preparing formal responses to institutional investors and funders when they send ESG-specific questionnaires for completion by the Company
  • Keeping abreast of changes to the voting policies of Company’s key investors and major proxy voting agencies
  • Coordinating internal efforts to improve the Company’s overall ESG performance and management of ESG-related risks and opportunities
  • Manage the day-to-day administrative and operational requirements for the ESG department
  • Monitor the implementation of the Company’s ethics management plan

