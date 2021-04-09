ESG Analyst

Minimum Requirements:

LLB, or a Bachelor of Commerce (LLB) or Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

1-2 years’ experience as a professional advisor would be advantageous

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to act as a self-starter, including applying knowledge and judgment to advise internal and external stakeholders regarding the Company’s ESG strategy

Applying research and analytical skills to a wide range of ESG-related areas

Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel

Responsibilities:

Researching and sharing information internally on current and emerging trends in ESG as they relate to the real estate sector

Assisting in coordinating the preparation of the Company’s ESG report, including gathering the information required for inclusion in the report

Coordinating the internal ESG awareness campaign, including conducting training where required for staff and management

Advising on the implementation of the Company’s ESG strategy regarding tenants and suppliers

Coordinating the response to various ESG ratings agencies and sustainability-linked indices that are relevant to the Company throughout the year, including reporting back to the Company regarding the results thereof

Coordinating the Company’s efforts to improve its scores in the ESG ratings agencies and sustainability-linked indices that the Company participates in

Managing the content of the ESG sections of the website, and ensuring that the information presented therein remains up to date

Preparing formal responses to institutional investors and funders when they send ESG-specific questionnaires for completion by the Company

Keeping abreast of changes to the voting policies of Company’s key investors and major proxy voting agencies

Coordinating internal efforts to improve the Company’s overall ESG performance and management of ESG-related risks and opportunities

Manage the day-to-day administrative and operational requirements for the ESG department

Monitor the implementation of the Company’s ethics management plan

