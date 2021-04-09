Executive Administrator

Executive Administrator Required in Sandton to provide administrative support to the MD with regards to all secretarial and administrative requirements are met. Will be required to communicate with Project Collaborators and ensure project goals and objectives are being met. Must be hands on and able to take lead where required. With experience in a Managerial Environment.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

Degree / Diploma in Business Administration or Related

5 years’ experience in Managerial Environment

High attention to detail

Previous experience with Project Management, Tender Management and Proposal Documents

Willing to travel to onsite meetings and occasional travel outside of the province

