Executive Assistant: Office of the CEO at National Research Foundation

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports, promotes and advances research and human capacity development through the funding of research, custodianship of national research facilities and science engagement. The NRF supports all fields of research including natural sciences, engineering, technology development, social sciences, humanities and indigenous knowledge systems. The NRF strives for world-class research, a transformed society and a sustainable environment.

The National Research Foundation seeks to appoint an Executive Assistant to the Office of the Chief Executive Officer.

Key Responsibilities: General office management and administration Proactively managing the diary and local/international travel plans and itinerary Compiling initial office budgets and projections for CEO review and finalisation Monthly Cost centre and expenditure reconciliation Maintaining an active filing system including the use of the Electronic Records and Document Management System (eRDMS) Organising workshops and meetings and associated logistics Taking meeting minutes and the formatting of documents/meeting proceedings Handling and processing communication to/from the office (e. g. e-mail, telephone, mail) Liaising with internal and external stakeholders Maintaining a library of information in the office

Key Requirements: Matric (Grade 12) with appropriate professional secretarial or equivalent training; Proven experience as an Executive Assistant in all aspects of professional office administration, organisation and management Maintaining and dealing with confidential information and documentation Passion for excellence, accuracy , attention to detail and deadline driven Excellent written and verbal communication skills Proven high level competency in the use of MS Office suite, particularly with MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook Ability to interact professionally with a wide range of stakeholders Ability to multitask and to work under pressure Ability to work independently and in teams Excellent interpersonal skills

