Executive Reward – Senior Consultant (Tax Legal Governance)

Apr 9, 2021

Preference will be given to previously disadvantaged groups
Location: Cape Town

Position Overview:

A multinational professional services network of firms has a new opportunity available for a Senior Consultant – Executive Reward (Tax Legal Governance).

One will provide Executive Reward services to clients within the People and Organisation: Executive Reward and Share Scheme practice.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Must be an Admitted Attorney
  • 1 – 5 Years of Contractual / Commercial Law or Commercial Tax Experience
  • BCom Law / LLB, H Dip Tax, or LLM in Tax or Commercial law
  • Knowledge of Executive Reward

Key Responsibilities include:

  • Preparation of formal legal documentation regarding the operation of long-term incentive / share plans e.g., plan rules, award letters, etc.
  • Ensuring legal/regulatory compliance regarding long-term incentive / share plans
  • Drafting employee communications regarding short-term and long-term incentives
  • Conducting critical reviews of client’s remuneration practices, and drafting papers
  • Analysis of remuneration reporting in light of King III / King IV
  • Monitoring of institutional investor voting patterns and regulation
  • Research on technical, legal, tax, and topical issues arising in connection with executive reward and incentives
  • Drafting tax opinions in connection with executive reward and incentives
  • Attending client meetings
  • Assisting with the preparation of client publications

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A multinational professional services group.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Performance Bonus

