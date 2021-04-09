Executive Reward – Senior Consultant (Tax Legal Governance)

Preference will be given to previously disadvantaged groups

Location: Cape Town

Position Overview:

A multinational professional services network of firms has a new opportunity available for a Senior Consultant – Executive Reward (Tax Legal Governance).

One will provide Executive Reward services to clients within the People and Organisation: Executive Reward and Share Scheme practice.

Minimum Requirements:

Must be an Admitted Attorney

1 – 5 Years of Contractual / Commercial Law or Commercial Tax Experience

BCom Law / LLB, H Dip Tax, or LLM in Tax or Commercial law

Knowledge of Executive Reward

Key Responsibilities include:

Preparation of formal legal documentation regarding the operation of long-term incentive / share plans e.g., plan rules, award letters, etc.

Ensuring legal/regulatory compliance regarding long-term incentive / share plans

Drafting employee communications regarding short-term and long-term incentives

Conducting critical reviews of client’s remuneration practices, and drafting papers

Analysis of remuneration reporting in light of King III / King IV

Monitoring of institutional investor voting patterns and regulation

Research on technical, legal, tax, and topical issues arising in connection with executive reward and incentives

Drafting tax opinions in connection with executive reward and incentives

Attending client meetings

Assisting with the preparation of client publications

Desired Skills:

Executive Reward

Tax Legal Governance

King III / King IV

Long-term incentive

Executive reward

Remuneration and Reward

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A multinational professional services group.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

