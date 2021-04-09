Field Service Application Specialist – Medical Devices (12 Months FTC)

Location: Harare, Zimbabwe – Contract until December 2021, Pilot Project

(Zimbabwean national citizens required to apply)

Position overview:

One will ensure customer satisfaction through effective installation, training, maintenance and troubleshooting of GeneXpert OMNI products. Addresses customer issues promptly and professionally, onsite, and remotely.

Qualifications and Experience needed:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Biology, experience in Molecular Biology an advantage

3 Years’ experience as a Field Service Application Specialist in the molecular diagnostics industry

Experience in Clinical Laboratory setting along with experience in Molecular or Microbiology

Track record in displaying dedication to superior customer service

Capable of explaining technical procedures in writing or verbal is essential

Ability to follow defined processes and protocol is key

Exceptional time management is a must

Ability to work and maintain effective working relationships with internal and external customers

Results driven and self-motivated with a demonstrated ability to achieve measurable goals

Driving License

Fluent in English and local dialects, as needed

Travel in-country approximately 80% of the time with exceptional international travels

Work independently and self-motivated

Desired Skills:

Molecular Biology

GeneXpert OMNI products

Clinical Laboratory

Application Specialist

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A global leader in the molecular diagnostics industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic salary

